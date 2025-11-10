Ahead of Veterans Day, Senator Marsha Blackburn Introduces Senate Resolution Supporting Veterans’ Community Care

Washington, D.C. – Ahead of Veterans Day, U.S. Senators Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), Jerry Moran (R-Kan.), Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), and Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) introduced a resolution recognizing community care as essential to meeting veterans’ health care needs:

“Federal government bureaucracy should not get in the way of America’s veterans getting the health care they need,” said Senator Blackburn. “This resolution reaffirms my commitment to ensuring veterans in Tennessee and across America can access high-quality, affordable, and veteran-centered health care.”

“Veterans deserve prompt, high-quality care and greater flexibility in choosing when, where, and how to use the healthcare benefits they have earned through their service,” said Senator Moran. “This resolution restates our dedication to making certain that all veterans have a choice in where they receive care – whether at VA or in the community – and the importance of strong community care partnerships to the VA healthcare system. I thank my colleague, Sen. Blackburn, for leading this resolution and for her continued support of our nation’s veterans.”

“Our veterans deserve the best care possible, and that means ensuring they can access timely, high-quality treatment through VA facilities and trusted community providers,” said Senator Tillis. “This resolution cuts red tape and makes sure no veteran is forced to wait for the care they’ve earned.”

Background

A decade ago, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) faced a nationwide access-to-care crisis that left many veterans waiting too long for essential medical services. In response, Congress passed the VA MISSION Act, a bipartisan reform designed to ensure that veterans could access timely, high-quality care, including through community providers when the VA could not meet veterans’ needs.

Community care has become an indispensable part of the VA health care system, expanding veterans’ options and improving access, especially for those living in rural areas, facing mobility or transportation challenges, or requiring specialized treatment.

Specifically, this resolution:

Recognizes community care as an essential tool for meeting veterans’ health care needs;

Affirms that community care complements the VA’s mission to serve veterans;

Urges the VA to fully and faithfully implement the VA MISSION Act, ensuring veterans can seek community care when the VA cannot provide timely or appropriate treatment; and

Reaffirms the Senate’s commitment to ensuring every veteran has access to high-quality, affordable, and veteran-centered care, whether provided at a VA facility or through community providers.

