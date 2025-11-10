Clarksville Pets of the Week for November 10th, 2025

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will bring you pets from rescue organizations that need good homes in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of November 10th, 2025.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters. Additionally, there are opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and support for fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

George is an adult male Shepherd mix. He is fully vetted and neutered so he can go home the same day. Come take him out in the yard and see what a great boy he is. Also, please remember to check ALL breed restrictions and policies if renting or living on Post. Be prepared before adopting. Come visit.

Chocolate is an adult male Rottweiler mix. He is fully vetted and neutered so he is eligible to go home the same day. Sweet boy, lots of fun energy and will be a great addition to your family.

Sager is an adult male mixed breed. He is fully vetted and will be neutered before heading to his forever home. Great energy, happy guy looking for a family that will take him on adventures. Come visit him in the yard.

Pyra is an adult female Pitbull Terrier mix. She is fully vetted and will be spayed before heading to her forever home. Come take her out in the yard and see what a great girl she is and what a welcome addition she will be to your family.

Guppy is an adult female Domestic medium hair cat. She is fully vetted, spayed and litter trained so she can go home the same day. She can be seen in the Cat Room.

Cat Woman is a young female Domestic shorthair mix kitten. She is fully vetted, will be spayed and is litter trained. Very sweet girl. Come see her in the Cat Room.

Cha Cha is a female Domestic Shorthair mix. She is fully vetted, spayed and litter trained. She can be seen in the Cat Room.

Find them all at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, now located at 437 Jordan Road. (North Clarksville) *Come visit them at their new facility*.

For more information, call 931.648.5750. MCACC will gladly answer your questions. Or visit www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Note: MCACC welcomes visitors to come see the dogs, walk them in the yard, play and interact with them, giving them the attention they deserve. So if you have the opportunity, please stop by and donate some of your time.

Tippie Tanu is a handsome male Domestic Shorthair. He is fully vetted, neutered and litter trained. Sweet boy has a chronic respiratory disease that flares up in stressful situations so it is recommended that he be the only cat in a calmer environment. He will easily live a very normal life as long as he doesn’t get stressed. Calm, quiet home will be a major plus for this guy.

If you would like an application and more information please message the rescue on Facebook, www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

*Fosters are always needed!*

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Kofi & Grady are male Domestic Shorthairs. They are NOT bonded so they can be adopted separately or as a dynamic duo. Fully vetted, will be neutered at 6 months ( or voucher given) and litter trained. They are good with other cats. Very playful, sweet boys. Will be wonderful companions. *Foster homes are always needed.

For more information and application please contact CATS info text Susan at 931.305.8212 or leave a message through their Facebook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Stretch (Brown/white) Bilbo ( Black/white) Stretch is a 3 year old male mixed breed and Bilbo is 2. They are close but not bonded so they can be adopted separately. They are neutered, fully vetted and on flea and HW prevention. Bilbo is being treated for Lyme disease and is doing great. Do great in their kennels too. They are good with people, very sweet and meet and greets are required if there are children and other pets in the home. They have great temperaments but haven’t spent a lot of time with small children so that’s why a meet and greet is important.

If you would love to add them to your family, please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, come for a meet and greet/or call 931.220.8154, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Handsome & Bubbles are a pair of bonded boys and MUST be adopted together as they have been the only constant in each other’s lives.

Handsome is a 5 year old male long hair. Fully vetted and neutered. Loves cuddling and is very laid back and affectionate. Enjoys sleeping with you and being your quiet companion.

Bubbles is a 3 year old male shorthair. Fully vetted, neutered and both are littered trained. Very bonded and dependent on Handsome for snuggles and comfort. Sensitive to other animals and thrives in a very calm environment.

They do best as being the only cats in the home and no dogs please. These boys have been through so much in their short lives and are looking for a stable, loving forever home. Please remember to check any breed/pet restrictions if you rent or live on Post! Fosters are always needed.

They are waiting for you and can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee. For more information, please email adoptions@cprmidtn@gmail.com

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Toben is a young male Hound mix. He is funny, athletic, brave and friendly. He is fully vetted, neutered and house trained. He is good with other dogs and children. Toben absolutely loves water so hikes and trips to lakes or any place with water would be fantastic. He’ll be a great jogging buddy too.

You can find him and fill out an application at our website twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.217.1587 and Facebook Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Phoebe is a young 11 year old female domestic shorthair. She had a wonderful family all her life till they passed. No one could take her, she ended up in a shelter until she was taken into rescue. She is a bright, shining soul, full of love and affection. She is still active and looking for someone to offer her love and companionship.

To fill out an application, set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats or how to become a Foster family, please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their Facebook page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Sugah is a young female mixed breed. She is affectionate, gentle, playful and very loving. She is fully vetted, spayed and house trained. Sugah has done well with other dogs, dog savvy cats and children too. Loves snuggles and doing things with her people.

To complete an application now and find out more about her you can go to www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/sugah or message them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel. *Foster families are always needed.

You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

Boogie & Spooky are Border Collie mix puppies. They are vetted and working on their house training. They are not bonded so they can go to separate homes. Boogie is the male and Spooky the female with the split Blk/predominant White Face. They are so funny, curious, loving and very eager for all kinds of adventures. Get along great with other dogs, cats and good with children. They are 2 of the 5 remaining pups.

Hot Rod’s Garage

You must check breed/pet restrictions if on Post or renting. Please remember the rule of 3 when adopting any rescue. 3 days to decompress, 3 weeks to start to get comfortable with the new routine and 3 months to put it all together.Please call Michelle at 812.827.9015 for more details and an application and check out their Petfinder page www.petfinder.com/search/pets-for-adoption/?shelter_id%5B0%5D=TN1050&sort%5B0%5D=recently_added

Storm is a beautiful male young Labrador mix. He is fully vetted, neutered and house trained. He listens very well, is very sweet and gets along with everyone. He does need a NO cat home please. Storm just has so much love to give and is waiting for his forever family. If looking for a great adventure/jogging, hiking buddy Storm is ready!

For more information call 931.801.1907 /email hrgsrsanc@gmail.com Https:/docs.google.com/forms/d/l/GwSX1g0hKDKniRHmrTKHuRwGG9s-3GQ8KelFtdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing

3 Friends Animal Rescue

Zoe (AKA Cricket) is a 3-month-old female mix. She is vetted with all age appropriate shots, is spayed and working on her house training. She is sweet, funny and does well with other dogs. She’d love an active home and a fenced yard for playtime. She will need a family willing to continue her training as she is still a puppy. Please check ALL pet restrictions if renting or living on Post.

For more information and an application please contact Kathline@ 3friendsrescue@gmail.com or call/text 615.270.9980. Please contact the rescue if you would like to become a Foster. You will be helping the rescue very much!