Austin Peay State University Men’s Basketball Improves to 2-0 with Dominant 74-54 Victory at Air Force

By News Staff
Tate McCubbin Shines as Austin Peay State University Men's Basketball Defeats Air Force by 20 to Stay Undefeated. (Ray Bahner)

APSU Men's BasketballUSAFA, CO – Led by Tate McCubbin’s 19-point, five-assist, four-steal performance and 31 points off turnovers, Austin Peay State University (APSU) basketball earned its second-straight win to open the 2025-26 season with a 74-54 victory against Air Force, Saturday, at Clune Arena.

McCubbin, who led Austin Peay (2-0) in scoring for the second-straight game, was followed in scoring by double-digit performances by Anton Brookshire (16 points) and Zyree Collins (14), who also eclipsed 10 points in the Governors’ season-opener against Bryan, Monday.  

APSU led wire-to-wire in the victory against Air Force (0-2), with Anton Brookshire connecting on a game-opening three-pointer. After Brookshire’s quick strike was quickly answered by the Falcons, the Govs made three-straight attempts from the field, with the 7-0 run beginning with McCubbin’s first of three triples on the night.

A 9-2 Air Force run tied the game at 12 shortly after the under-12 media timeout, but APSU made four-straight field goals to break the stalemate and lead 21-12 less than two minutes later.

Leading 27-10 following a Quan Lax basket, McCubbin went on to score APSU’s final six points of the opening period and help build the Govs’ lead to 33-22 after 20 minutes of play.

McCubbin led all scorers with 14 points and three steals in 13 minutes of action through the first half, as the Govs collectively shot 53.8% (14-26) from the field and held the Falcons to 30.4% (7-23) in addition to its 36.4% (4-11) mark at the free throw line.

After the halftime break, Brookshire made back-to-back three-pointers on the Govs’ first two trips down the court, and a Creighton Morisch layup extended the lead to 16 1:50 into the period.

The Falcons cut their deficit to as few as 12 points in the final 13 minutes, with a three-pointer by AFA’s Ethan Greenberg making it a 57-45 game with 7:42, but the Govs responded with eight unanswered points, extending their lead to 20.

Six of APSU’s final eight points came from the charity stripe, with Collins making 5-of-6 from the line and Robinson connecting on both of his attempts, leading APSU to its 20-point victory in USAFA, Colorado.

The Difference

Austin Peay State University forced 22 Air Force turnovers, with 11 in both halves, and outscored the Falcons 31-15 in points off turnovers.

Box Score Bullets

Austin Peay State University started the season 2-0 for the second-straight season.

The Governors’ 202 points this season are the most in back-to-back games since combining to score 211 points against Calvary (116) and Purdue Fort Wayne (95), December 8th and December 15th, 2018.

The 203 points also are the fourth-most points APSU has scored in its first two games of a season, trailing only 1969’s 216 points, 1973’s 214 points, and 1972’s 213 points.

After defeating Butler (11/9/24) in last year’s road opener, the Governors have won their first road contest in back-to-back seasons for the fifth time in program history and the first time since 1987-88.

Austin Peay State University has not trailed this season and has led for 76:34-of-80 minutes thus far.

Austin Peay State University improved to 2-1 all-time against Air Force and 1-1 against the Falcons in USAFA, Colorado.

The Governors improved to 3-1 all-time in Colorado with the second-straight win in the state, and the first since a November 22nd, 2015 victory at Northern Colorado.
 
Austin Peay made seven three-pointers in the victory and now has made at least five triples in 66 of its last 68 games.
 
Anton Brookshire’s game-opening three-pointer extended APSU’s streak of consecutive games with a triple to 736 – a stretch that began February 23rd, 2002 against SEMO.
 
Zyree Collins, Anton Brookshire, Tate McCubbin, Collin Parker, and Creighton Morisch started the second-straight game for APSU, with McCubbin’s start being his 20th-straight starting nod.
 
Matt Enright and Rashaud Marshall were the first Govs off the bench. For Marshall, it marked his second-straight game being in the first substitution.
 
Parker led APSU with a game-high +18 +/-.

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates throughout the 2025-26 basketball season, follow the Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team on X and Instagram (@GovsMBB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Basketball

The Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team continues its trip to the American West when it faces Wyoming in a Tuesday 7:30pm CT contest at Arena Auditorium in Laramie, Wyoming.

