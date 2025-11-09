Marsha Blackburn Report: Untangling Jack Smith’s Arctic Frost Web

Washington, D.C. – This week, Attorney General Pam Bondi revealed that the Joe Biden Department of Justice seized President Donald J. Trump’s government-issued phone and subpoenaed all of his personal phone records.

Former special counsel Jack Smith and Obama-appointed activist judge James Boasberg signed off on all these subpoenas. Judge Boasberg issued the non disclosure orders to the cell carriers, falsely claiming I might destroy so-called evidence.

This is one of the worst examples of government weaponization in American history. If they can spy on President Trump, if they can spy on United States Senators, they can do it to you. The House should impeach Judge Boasberg for his role in Jack Smith’s Arctic Frost spying operation. We will not rest until justice is served.

Watch my latest video on this abuse of power here.

Weekly Rundown

Google’s response to the letter I sent demanding answers after Gemma manufactured fake criminal allegations failed to address how this happened and how the company will prevent this from happening again. Google has known about Gemma’s harmful hallucinations for years but chose to turn a blind eye until the company needed to save face. Read my op-ed on this here, and watch my floor speech about this here.

On the latest episode of “Unmuted with Marsha,” I spoke with U.S. Marshals Service Director Gadyaces Serralta to discuss the historic success during the first month of the Trump administration’s Memphis Safe Task Force. Director Serralta told me the number of criminals arrested in Memphis will surpass the number of those arrested during the same time frame during the crime crackdown in Washington, D.C. We also discussed how the U.S. Marshals Service is coordinating with local, state, and federal agencies to rescue missing children, put violent criminals behind bars, and dismantle criminal networks. Click here to watch this episode of ‘Unmuted with Marsha.’

Human trafficking is one of the fastest-growing illicit industries, and anyone convicted of these despicable offenses should be permanently barred from holding a federally issued transportation license. To better prevent and combat human trafficking, I introduced the Trafficker Restrictions for Aviation, Federal Freight, and Interstate Carriers (TRAFFIC) Act. This legislation would ensure that individuals convicted of human trafficking crimes are permanently prohibited from holding any professional transportation license. Read more here.

Marsha’s Roundup

Very few juveniles between the ages of 16 and 18 are currently prosecuted in the federal criminal system because the process to move a case from the juvenile system to the adult system is long and complicated. Violent criminals shouldn’t be let off the hook just because they are under the age of 18. We must hold violent juvenile offenders accountable for committing heinous crimes while also working to prevent youth crime in the first place.To build upon my work to combat juvenile crime, I introduced the Violent Juvenile Offender Accountability Act, which would empower prosecutors to bring federal criminal charges against juvenile offenders between the ages of 16 and 18. Read more here

ICYMI

I sent a follow up letter to Giorgi Gobronidze, the CEO of PimEyes, after the company failed to adequately address my concerns about leftist activists using its technology to dox ICE agents. PimEyes must take responsibility for its facial recognition technology being used by leftist activists to dox and threaten the lives of ICE agents. Read more here.