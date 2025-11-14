Clarksville Obituary: George William Griffin Jr.

Clarksville, TN – George William Griffin Jr., age 89, of Clarksville, TN passed away on Thursday, November 13th, 2025.
Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00pm on Sunday, November 16th, 2025 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Bro. Stewart Salyer and Bro. Steve Louder officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Sunday from 11:00am until the time of service at 2:00pm.
George entered this life on April 7th, 1936, in Erin, TN to the late George Griffin Sr. and Ada Suggs Griffin. He had a long career in Retail as a manager for Big K/Walmart. He also served as an Elder at the Clarksville Cumberland Presbyterian Church on Golf Club Lane.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his dear sisters Margaret Turner, Janet Combs, and Elizabeth Coulter.
Survivors include his wife of 68 years, Betty Jo Griffin, sons; Keith (Suzy) Griffin, and Kenneth (Maureen) Griffin, as well as grandchildren; Chad (Crystal) Griffin, Chase (Taylor) Griffin, Kristin (John David) Sellers, Landy Kay (Arman) Matin, Kendyl (Bruce) Kilby, Kathryn (Matt) Gabell, and great-grandchildren; Christian Griffin, Paxton Griffin, Caden Griffin, Ivy Griffin, Liam Sellers, Avery Griffin, Hunter Kilby, Fisher Kilby, Amaya Gabell, Griffin Gabell, and Parker Gabell.
Pallbearers will be Chad Griffin, Chase Griffin, Matt Gabell, Bruce Kilby, Christian Griffin,Paxton Griffin, Parker Gabell, Griffin Gabell, Caden Griffin, Arman Matin and John David Sellers. Serving as Honorary Pallbearers will be Joe Farmer, Bill Farmer, Tery Best, and Rick Richmond.
Arrangements are in the care of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, 1209 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN.
Online condolences may be made at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com
About McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral
Serving the families of greater Montgomery and Houston county areas
For more than 100 years, McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, TN, has been serving the families of greater Montgomery County and Houston County. We are one of the many funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, that understand the importance of offering quality services. From start to finish, your family can trust that our caring and knowledgeable staff will be here to assist you every step of the way. We offer affordably priced funeral , cremation , and memorial services that are designed to meet your family’s needs and budget.
With two locations to serve you, our funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, and Erin, TN can help you honor your loved one and say goodbye. Each year, we help hundreds of families in the area say meaningful goodbyes to their departed loved ones.
Our staff is comprised of some of the most experienced, knowledgeable, and caring funeral professionals in the industry. We understand that the loss of a loved one is a difficult time for a family. Our compassionate team will work hard to help you arrange a service that not only celebrates the legacy of your loved one but also provides your family with the closure and goodbye you need. From the first call to long after the service has ended, our team will be here to provide you with the resources and guidance you need.
We pledge to honor your loved one with dignity, respect, and personal attention to every detail. With two beautiful facilities, 24/7 service, and caring and knowledgeable staff, we are confident your family will have peace of mind in knowing that our family will be here for you when you need us.
For more information, visit their website at www.navefuneralhomes.com