Clarksville Obituary: George William Griffin Jr.

Clarksville, TN – George William Griffin Jr., age 89, of Clarksville, TN passed away on Thursday, November 13th, 2025.

Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00pm on Sunday, November 16th, 2025 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Bro. Stewart Salyer and Bro. Steve Louder officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Sunday from 11:00am until the time of service at 2:00pm.

George entered this life on April 7th, 1936, in Erin, TN to the late George Griffin Sr. and Ada Suggs Griffin. He had a long career in Retail as a manager for Big K/Walmart. He also served as an Elder at the Clarksville Cumberland Presbyterian Church on Golf Club Lane.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his dear sisters Margaret Turner, Janet Combs, and Elizabeth Coulter.

Survivors include his wife of 68 years, Betty Jo Griffin, sons; Keith (Suzy) Griffin, and Kenneth (Maureen) Griffin, as well as grandchildren; Chad (Crystal) Griffin, Chase (Taylor) Griffin, Kristin (John David) Sellers, Landy Kay (Arman) Matin, Kendyl (Bruce) Kilby, Kathryn (Matt) Gabell, and great-grandchildren; Christian Griffin, Paxton Griffin, Caden Griffin, Ivy Griffin, Liam Sellers, Avery Griffin, Hunter Kilby, Fisher Kilby, Amaya Gabell, Griffin Gabell, and Parker Gabell.

Pallbearers will be Chad Griffin, Chase Griffin, Matt Gabell, Bruce Kilby, Christian Griffin,Paxton Griffin, Parker Gabell, Griffin Gabell, Caden Griffin, Arman Matin and John David Sellers. Serving as Honorary Pallbearers will be Joe Farmer, Bill Farmer, Tery Best, and Rick Richmond.

Arrangements are in the care of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, 1209 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN.

