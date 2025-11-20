APSU Basketball Concludes Long Road Swing with Matchup Against Tulsa

Austin Peay (3-2) at Tulsa (3-1)

Friday, November 21st, 2025 | 7:00pm

Tulsa, OK | Reynolds Center

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) basketball team concludes a five-game road trip with a 7:00pm, Friday game against Tulsa at the Reynolds Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Austin Peay (3-2) is coming off a 72-65 loss at Ole Miss, Tuesday. The Governors tied the Rebels – who are receiving votes in the AP and USA Today Coaches Poll – late following a 23-6, second-half run, but ultimately dropped the road outing. Collin Parker paced the APSU Govs with 18 points, while freshman Zyree Collins and Rashaud Marshall followed in scoring with 17 and 14 points, respectively.

The Governors have split their last four road games, with wins at Air Force and UNC Greensboro and a loss to Wyoming last weekend in addition to the decision against the Rebels.

After combining for 13 points in his first two games as a Governor to open the season, Parker has scored in double figures across each of his last three games and is averaging 16.7 points per night during that span, including a 22-point performance at UNCG – the highest-scoring night by a Gov thus far. Parker is third on the team with 12.6 points per game, with all six of his season’s three-pointers coming in his last two outings.

Austin Peay State University is led in scoring by Collins’ 14.4 points per night. The St. Louis, Missouri native is the only Gov to score 10-plus points each game this season – the longest stretch by a freshman to begin a career since 2000 – with his 72 points being the third-most by a Gov in their first five-career games since the turn of the decade.

The reigning Atlantic Sun Conference Freshman of the Year and a Preseason All-ASUN selection, McCubbin is second in scoring for APSU with 13.4 points per game and leads the team with 14 three-pointers in five starts. Additionally, McCubbin, Collins and Matt Enright are all tied for an ASUN-best in steals with nine.

The APSU Govs’ contest against Tulsa is the second in program history and the first since a November 16th, 2019, 72-65 Golden Hurricane victory in the Reynolds Center.

Friday’s contest will be live-streamed on ESPN+ with Chad McKee and Pooh Williamson on the call.

From The Jump

Austin Peay State University’s final contest of a five-game road stretch takes it to the Oil Capital of the World, Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Austin Peay State University is 0-1 all-time against the Golden Hurricane, with Tulsa earning a 72-65 victory against the Governors during the 2019-20 nonconference slate.

Austin Peay State University is 1-3 all-time in the city of Tulsa, with its lone win coming in an 80-76 victory at Oral Roberts, December 15th, 1976.

APSU is 2-9 all-time against teams from the Sooner State, with both its wins against the 46th State coming against Oral Roberts during the 1976-77 and 1977-78 seasons.

The Governors lead the ASUN in scoring defense (63.0), scoring margin (+17.2), field-goal percentage defense (38.2), turnover margin (+6.0), steals (65) and steals per game (13.0).

Freshman Zyree Collins leads APSU with 14.4 points per game, which ranks 35th among freshmen nationally and leads all ASUN freshmen.

Collins is the first Gov to score 10-plus points in their first five-career games in APSU’s digital record-keeping era (2000).

About the Tulsa Golden Hurricane

Tulsa is led by fourth-year head coach Eric Konkol, who is 37-61 at the helm of Golden Hurricane basketball.

Konkol is in his 11th season as a head coach, be began his head coaching career at Louisiana Tech, leading the Bulldogs from 2015-22, and was named the Conference USA Coach of the Year in 2021after leading Luisiana Tech to a 24-8 overall record and finishing third in the 2021 NIT.

Tulsa went 13-20 overall and 6-12 in American play last season.

The Golden Hurricane entered the American Conference Championship as the No. 10 seed and defeated No. 7 Temple, 75-71, in the first round of the tournament before dropping a 77-59 decision to second-seeded North Texas.

The Golden Hurricane were picked to finish eighth in the 2025-26 American Preseason Coaches Poll. Tulsa is 3-1 to start head coach Eric Konkol’s fourth season at the helm of the program. The Golden Hurricane began the season with three-straight wins before dropping a one-point decision to Kansas State – who is receiving votes in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll – last time out, Monday, in Manhattan, Kansas.

After losing four starters from a season ago, Konkol signed an 11-man class ahead of the 2025-26 season featuring eight veteran newcomers and a trio of freshmen. Senior guard Miles Barnstable – who joined the Golden Hurricane after transferring from St. Thomas – leads TU with 16.5 points per game and is tied for a team-best 13 assists on just three turnovers through four games.

The Golden Hurricane’s lone preseason all-conference selection and a Rhode Island transfer, graduate forward David Green is TU’s second-leading scorer with 15.2 points per contest through a quartet of startsAn All-American Conference All-Freshman Team selection last season for the Golden Hurricane, Ian Smikle highlights TU’s trio of returning athletes. He averaged 5.5 points and 5.5 rebounds per game last season, with his 183 rebounds being the third-most by a freshman in program history.

