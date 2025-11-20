Clarksville Business Speed Networking Night Draws Over 60 Professionals to Jokers Comedy House

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville’s business community came alive on Tuesday, November 18th, 2025, as professionals from across the area gathered for the highly energetic Business Speed Networking Night at Joker’s Comedy House.

Held at 2150 Fort Campbell Boulevard, the fast-paced event ran from 6:00pm to 8:00pm, transforming the comedy venue into a buzzing hub of conversation, connection, and opportunity. Every attendee left not only with new contacts but also with a complimentary swag bag packed with goodies from local sponsors.

Designed to make networking easier and more effective, the event offered a refreshing twist on traditional mixers. Instead of standing around in familiar groups, participants moved quickly from table to table—much like speed dating, but for business owners and professionals.

Each person had about three minutes to introduce themselves, share their services, and exchange information before rotating to the next conversation. The format ensured that everyone had the chance to meet a wide range of people without the awkwardness that sometimes comes with large networking gatherings.

With over 60 registered attendees, the evening was a huge success. The organizer explained that the inspiration came from their own experience attending a similar event: “My first time doing it, everybody really loved it. I’m a small business just like everyone else, and getting out there and networking is important. At other events, people tend to stick to their own groups, but this format gets everyone out of their bubble. It creates a fun, fast-paced environment that keeps people moving and meeting,” said event host Karla Mullen with Haus Realty.

Participants echoed that sentiment throughout the night—smiling, exchanging cards, and discovering new potential clients, partners, and collaborators. Whether attendees were just starting out or well-established in their fields, the event created an equal playing field for meaningful, face-to-face interaction.

“This is a great event because it provides a quick, easy way to meet many other businesses in a short amount of time. It’s especially helpful for new and small businesses, and it gives people great practice for crafting a solid 60-second elevator pitch,” said sponsor Terri Wilson, Hearts in Balance. “Karla does an amazing job putting these events together, and she hosts about four of them each year.”

A special word of gratitude goes to the event’s outstanding sponsors: Haus Realty & Management, Jokers Comedy House, Lenders United, Altra Federal Credit Union, Legends Bank, Brand My Swag, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Pillar To Post, Hearts In Balance, PoweredUp Advertising, and Sunrise Counseling Services. Their support helped elevate the evening and ensured every participant left with memorable takeaways.

“I always appreciate our sponsors and everyone who attends. People come excited, and they usually leave even more energized—with new opportunities and strong networking contacts to take home,” Mullen stated.

For those who missed this lively networking experience, there’s good news—the next Business Speed Networking Night is already planned for February 2026 at the Clarksville Regional Airport. Mark your calendars now, because connections this valuable are too good to pass up.

Photo Gallery