Clarksville Police Seek Help Locating Missing Woman Nora Mitchell, Last Seen in 2024

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 46-year-old Nora Mitchell. Her mother contacted the Clarksville Police Department on October 30th, 2025, stating she had not heard from her since July 2024.

Investigators spoke to Ms. Mitchell’s daughter, who stated that she last spoke to her mother in October 2024. Ms. Mitchell does not have any social media accounts.

Nora is 4’11” tall, weighs approximately 160 pounds, has brown hair, and brown eyes. If anyone sees Nora or knows of her whereabouts, please call 911 so officers can check on her welfare.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Lucas at 931.648.0656, ext. 5270.