56.8 F
Clarksville
Thursday, November 20, 2025
HomeNewsClarksville Police Seek Help Locating Missing Woman Nora Mitchell, Last Seen in...
News

Clarksville Police Seek Help Locating Missing Woman Nora Mitchell, Last Seen in 2024

News Staff
By News Staff
Nora Mitchell
Nora Mitchell

Clarksville Police Department (CPD)Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 46-year-old Nora Mitchell. Her mother contacted the Clarksville Police Department on October 30th, 2025, stating she had not heard from her since July 2024.

Investigators spoke to Ms. Mitchell’s daughter, who stated that she last spoke to her mother in October 2024. Ms. Mitchell does not have any social media accounts.

Nora is 4’11” tall, weighs approximately 160 pounds, has brown hair, and brown eyes. If anyone sees Nora or knows of her whereabouts, please call 911 so officers can check on her welfare.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Lucas at 931.648.0656, ext. 5270.

Previous article
Clarksville Obituary: Truman Edward Hughes
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2025 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information