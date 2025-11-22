Clarksville Police Urge Shoppers to “Park Smart!” Amid Holiday Crowds and Traffic

Clarksville, TN – As holiday traffic and crowds increase, the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) will continue extra patrols to high-traffic shopping centers, parking lots, and surrounding areas. Our officers will be focusing on visibility and deterrence to help keep shoppers safe.

Safety is a shared responsibility, and we encourage everyone to remain alert and aware of their surroundings.

It is vitally important to “Park Smart!,” a principle that cannot be overstated. These simple precautions not only protect your belongings but also help reduce opportunities for theft in our community. A few easy steps can make a real difference in preventing crime.

Lock your vehicle every time you leave it, even if you’re stepping away for only a moment.

Secure your valuables, including firearms, in a locked compartment or take them with you.

Take your keys with you—never leave them inside a running or unlocked vehicle.

Keep packages, gifts, and shopping bags out of sight, preferably stored in your trunk or covered cargo area.

The Clarksville Police Department appreciates the public’s cooperation and vigilance during the busy holiday season. Stay safe, stay aware, and have a great holiday season.