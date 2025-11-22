Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting November 22nd, 2025

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Cheatham County and Robertson County will be doing resurfacing on I-24 from the Robertson County line, crossing through Robertson County to the Davidson County line.

Nightly from 8:00pm until 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures in both directions for the installation of thermoplastic, pavement markings, and rumble strips. There will be temporary ramp closures at Exit 31 (MM 25 – 31.6).

Davidson County – I-24

The resurfacing on I-24 from Haywood Lane to the Rutherford County line.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating lane and ramp closures in both directions for striping and rumble strip operations.

Barrier wall repair.

11/20 – 11/25, there will be a single lane closure in both directions for barrier wall repair (MM 57.4).

Davidson County – I-40

The repair of the bridge on I-40 over the Harpeth River including grading, drainage, and paving.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be temporary, alternating lane closures in both directions for bridge repair work (MM 194 – 196).

The resurfacing on I-40 from 46th Avenue to near Jefferson Street including bridge expansion, joint repair, and thin epoxy overlay.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures on I-40 in both directions for bridge work, shoulder stone, and pavement markings. there will be temporary ramp closures to and from I-440 and SR 155 as needed.

Bridge inspection.

11/20 – 11/21, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be a WB lane closure on Exit 204A to Briley Parkway NB for routine bridge inspection. One lane will remain open (MM 204).

The cleaning of median inlets with a vac truck.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be an inside single lane closure in both directions for median inlet cleaning. Traffic control will be provided (MM 204-208).

Davidson County – I-65

The resurfacing on I-65 from I-40 to near the Cumberland River bridge including thin epoxy overlay.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures in both directions punch list items and pavement markings.

Streetlight conversion.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be a right lane and shoulder closure in both directions.

Barrier wall repair.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be inside lane and shoulder closure for barrier wall repair (MM 90.2)

Davidson County and Sumner County – I-65

I-65 widening and improvements from near Rivergate Parkway to near US 31W (SR 41).

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be alternating lane closures on SR 174 (Long Hollow Pike) and US-31W for bridge work (MM 95 – 99). One lane will remain open in both directions.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be lane closures on I-65 in both directions for construction activities (MM 95 – 99). One lane in each direction will remain open. there will also be intermittent ramp closures at SR 174 (Long Hollow Pike), Rivergate Parkway, and US-31W (SR 41) as needed.

Dickson County – SR 46

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, Cedar Street will be closed for bridge construction activities. Detour will be in place.11/23 – 11/26, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures and full road closures on I-65 and US 31W in both directions to set steel beams for bridge. Detours will be utilized (MM 95-99).

The construction of a box beam bridge on SR 46 over Yellow Creek.

Continuous, The bridge will be reduced to one lane to demo the existing structure and reconstruct the new bridge. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals (LM 19.06).

Humphreys County – I-40

Bridge repair.

Nightly, 7:00pm – 5:00am, there will be a temporary lane closure on I-40 WB for bridge joint repair (MM 140-142).

Tennessee Department of Transportation

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity. The contractors provide Information in this report to the Department of Transportation. Most work is weather-dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather.

