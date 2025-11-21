Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Water Main Installation, Road Closure for Bullock Drive

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned water main installation work on Monday, November 24th, 2025, at 9:00am on Bullock Drive.

Bullock Drive will be closed from Southern Parkway to Morgan Road. Traffic will be detoured Southern Parkway, Virginia Drive and Morgan Road to avoid the work zone. Motorists are asked to slow down and be alert to utility workers and their equipment.

The water main installation work is anticipated to be finished and the road reopened by approximately 4:00pm.