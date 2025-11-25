Austin Peay State University Men’s Basketball Secures 77-59 Win Over Northern Illinois

Clarksville, TN – Collin Parker stuffed the stat sheet and recorded Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball team’s first 30-point night of the season, while the Governors also held Northern Illinois to just a pair of three-pointers on 22 attempts in a 77-59 victory, Tuesday, on Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena.

For the fourth-straight game, Parker paced Austin Peay (4-3) in scoring. His 30 points came on 10-of-19 shooting from the field. The Montgomery City, Missouri native also made seven free throws and a trio of triples en route to the first 30-point game by a Gov since January.

Tate McCubbin had six rebounds and four assists in a 13-point performance, while Rashaud Marshall scored 12 points, hauled in a season-high nine rebounds, and tabbed a career-high three steals in his third-straight game reaching double figures.

Collectively, APSU shot 52.9% from the field and 43.5% from three – both the second-highest marks of the season and the team’s best since shooting 56.6% and 47.6%, respectively, in a season-opening win against Bryan.

The Govs came out of the game hot, making five of their first six attempts from the field, including a McCubbin three-pointer to begin the contest. APSU led 12-6 five minutes into the game, but Northern Illinois (3-4) made six-straight attempts from the field to go on a 14-5 run and lead 20-17 midway through the half.

The Govs regained a four-point lead less than a minute later after connecting on three-straight three-pointers, but NIU again responded, this time with a 10-2 run.

Parker’s second three-pointer of the half was answered by a Huskies’ jump shot in the paint, but Rashaud Marshall scored six of APSU’s 10 points in the final four minutes, as the Govs led 41-38 heading into the locker room.

Parker led all scorers with 14 points at the break, while the Govs shot a blistering 63.0% (17-27) from the field despite NIU making 17 of its 32 first-half attempts.

After back-to-back baskets by NIU gave the Huskies a one-point lead 1:12 into the second period, Collin Parker drew a pair of shooting fouls and converted all four attempts, sparking a two-minute, 7-0 run.

A Marshall dunk and a pair of free throws by Parker were answered by a pair of NIU layups, trimming APSU’s lead to 52-48 with 12:52 to play.

And then came the run.

Sparked by back-to-back Tyler Wagner three-pointers, Austin Peay State University went on a 17-0 run – with Wagner making three attempts from beyond the arc and Parker adding another – to lead 69-48 with less than five minutes remaining. From there, APSU maintained no less than an 18-point lead, leading to the 77-59 victory on its home court.

The Difference

Collin Parker. Parker’s 30 points equal that of Northern Illinois’ top three scorers combined. His 10 field goals and 19 attempts both are the most by a Gov this season, while his seven free throws are the second-most by a Gov through the opening seven games of the season.

Box Score Bullets

Austin Peay State University improved to 2-1 all-time against Northern Illinois, including 2-0 against the Huskies in Clarksville.

Austin Peay State University won its 24th game at F&M Bank Arena and now is 24-8 all-time in the third-year facility.

The Governors held Northern Illinois to just two three-pointers on 22 attempts. It is the first time the APSU Govs have held an opponent to that few of triples limiting Morehead State to as many three-pointers last season (11/20/24).

APSU’s 9.1 three-point percentage defense is its lowest in a game since holding Eastern Illinois without a three-pointer (0-11), February 14th, 2022.

The APSU Govs forced 11 NIU turnovers and now have forced at least 10 turnovers in all seven games this season.

With 19 points off turnovers this season, APSU has scored at least 15 points off opponents’ mishaps in 6-of-7 games.

The Governors’ 17-0 scoring run in the second half is its longest since a 22-0 run in the season opener against Bryan.

With Tate McCubbin’s game-opening three-pointer, Austin Peay State University extended its streak of consecutive games with a three to 741 – a stretch that began February 23rd, 2002 against Southeast Missouri. It also marked the fourth time APSU’s first points of the game have come from three-point range.

Zyree Collins, Anton Brookshire, Tate McCubbin, Collin Parker, and Rashaud Marshall started for the fourth-straight game. The group improved to 2-2 on the season.

Quan Lax and Creighton Morisch were APSU’s first substitution of the game. For Lax, it marked his fourth-straight game being the first Gov off the bench.

Collin Parker’s 30 points are the most by a Gov this season and the most since Tate McCubbin scored 38 against Eastern Kentucky, January 16th.

Rashaud Marshall’s nine rebounds are tied for the most by a Gov this season and the most since Parker’s nine boards at UNC Greensboro, November 15th.

Marshall also had a career-high three steals against the Huskies.

Parker was second on the team with eight rebounds, including a season-high five offensive rebounds.

Tate McCubbin and Zyree Collins led Austin Peay State University with four assists.

The win marked head coach Corey Gipson‘s 37th at the helm of his alma mater, the fourth-most by a head coach in their first three seasons. Next up on the list is APSU Hall of Fame head coach Lake Kelly, who had 48 wins during his first three seasons leading the Govs (1971-74).

