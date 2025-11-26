Millan Enterprises Unveils “Clarksville Unwrapped” Holiday Scavenger Hunt Supporting Local Shops

Clarksville, TN – This holiday season, Millan Enterprises is inviting the community to discover, explore, and celebrate Clarksville’s local businesses through Clarksville Unwrapped — a month-long, citywide scavenger hunt running November 28th through December 30th, 2025.

Designed to spotlight the diverse small businesses operating within Millan Enterprises’ commercial spaces, Clarksville Unwrapped encourages residents to get out into the community, experience new places, and earn chances to win big.

Participants can pick up a Clarksville Unwrapped stamp card at any of the 20 participating Millan Enterprises tenant locations, as well as the Millan Enterprises main office located at 126-A Main Street, Clarksville, TN, 37040.

As they visit each business, they’ll receive a stamp — no purchase required, just stop in and grab a business card or flyer. Along the way, select businesses will also offer special perks such as free samples, discounts, and unique in-store promotions created exclusively for Clarksville Unwrapped participants.

To keep things exciting, the scavenger hunt includes multiple opportunities to earn raffle entries:

10 stamps = 1 raffle entry

15 stamps = + 1 bonus entry

A fully stamped card = 3 Grand Prize raffle entries, and 1 guaranteed Millan Public Parking Garage voucher



Participants can also earn bonus entries at select businesses by completing simple tasks such as sharing a post on social media or engaging with the business in specific ways. These bonus-entry opportunities will be clearly noted on the official stamp card, and each business will have their information on how to achieve this bonus entry.

Celebrate Clarksville’s local gems and earn the chance to win an out-of-town adventure! The grand prize for Clarksville Unwrapped is a two-night getaway to Chattanooga, valued at $1,300, which includes lodging, gas, dining, and entertainment. Additional prizes and giveaways will also be awarded.

Completed stamp cards may be submitted by:

Emailing a photo to info@millanenterprises.com

Dropping them off in person at Millan Enterprises (126-A Main Street, Clarksville, TN 37040)

The final deadline to submit entries is December 30th, 2025. Winners will be announced on January 5th, 2026 on Millan Enterprises’ social media channels.

For a full list of participating businesses and updates throughout the month, follow Millan Enterprises on social media.