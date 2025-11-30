38.6 F
Clarksville
Sunday, November 30, 2025
HomeArts/LeisureArtist Larry Richardson Showcases “The Legacy of Wade Bourne” Exhibit at Wade...
Arts/Leisure

Artist Larry Richardson Showcases “The Legacy of Wade Bourne” Exhibit at Wade Bourne Nature Center

Tony Centonze
By Tony Centonze
Larry Richardson Art Opening
Clarksville Living MagazineClarksville, TN – In September, artist Larry Richardson hosted an opening reception for his exhibit “The Legacy of Wade Bourne” at the Wade Bourne Nature Center.

The Hand Family Community Room was filled with oil paintings and watercolor sketches by Richardson. There was also a photograph of Richardson and Bourne that was hung above the artist’s statement, with the message: “Two friends, who would become fellow employees at the world’s most prestigious wetlands conservation Organization, Ducks Unlimited.”

The show features about 25 pieces. Richardson says, 85 – 90% of what I do is outdoors, either landscapes or landscapes with animals, birds, deer etc. I do a few with people either hunting, fishing, or hiking. There is a small piece with two fellows fishing off a bridge.”

Richardson has only been painting seriously for about 15 years. “I had work to do,” He joked. “But, I’ve been sketching all my life.”

