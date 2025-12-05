Clarksville Obituary: Connie Killebrew Lighthiser,

Clarksville, TN – Connie Killebrew Lighthiser, age 74, of Clarksville, TN passed away on Wednesday, December 3rd, 2025 at her home.
Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00pm on Monday, December 8th, 2025 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Paul Heflin officiating. Burial will follow at Riverview Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Sunday from 4:00pm to 7:00pm and again on Monday from 12noon until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Connie entered this life on June 18th, 1951 in Montgomery County, TN to the late Cecil and Virginia Weakley Killebrew. She was a 1969 graduate of Clarksville High School, and worked as an administrative assistant for Clarksville Montgomery County School System. She was a Baptist and a former member of the Clarksville Jaycettes. Connie was also an avid bowler.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Rebecca Dacovich.
Survivors include her husband, Bob Lighthiser; daughter, Kelly (Michael) Berlin; father of her daughter, Finis Clark; sister, Reba DeMouy, and cousins, Frances Sumner, Florence Fletcher, Brenda Presley, David Killebrew, and Ernie Carpenter.
Pallbearers will be Finis Clark, Michael Berlin, Daniel Geary, Tommy Richardson, Frank McKinney, and Tim Wells.
