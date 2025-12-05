Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting December 5th, 2025

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Montgomery County will be doing concrete repairs on Interstate 24.

On Saturday, December 5th, continuous I-24 WB will be reduced to one lane from the Kentucky State Line to Exit 89.

Montgomery County – SR 12

Field testing.

12/7, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be an outside lane closure in the primary direction only.

Montgomery County – SR 374

Bridge deck repairs.

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be SB lane closures for bridge deck repairs.

Cheatham County – SR 251

Field testing.

12/9, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be an outside lane closure in the primary direction only (LM 0-4).

Cheatham County and Robertson County – I-24

The resurfacing on I-24 from the Robertson County line, crossing through Robertson County to the Davidson County line.

Daily, 9:00am – 2:00pm, there will be traffic shifts for both EB and WB exit ramps at Exit 31 for hydro-blasting and contrast striping. The ramps will remain open at all times.

Davidson County – I-24

The resurfacing on I-24 from Haywood Lane to the Rutherford County line.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating lane and ramp closures in both directions for striping and punch list operations.

Barrier wall repair.

12/7 – 12/11, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be a single lane closure at Exit 50A for barrier wall repair.

NES pole.

12/9, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be a single lane closure to frame new NES pole for Titans Stadium Feed.

Davidson County – I-40

The repair of the bridge on I-40 over the Harpeth River including grading, drainage, and paving.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be temporary, alternating lane closures in both directions for bridge repair work (MM 194 – 196).

The resurfacing on I-40 from 46th Avenue to near Jefferson Street including bridge expansion, joint repair, and thin epoxy overlay.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures on I-40 in both directions for rumble strips and pavement markings. There will be temporary ramp closures to and from I-440 and SR 155 as needed.

Bridge inspection.

12/8 – 12/12, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be a mobile work zone for top deck inspections (MM 209-217).

LOOK AHEAD: 12/13, 10:00am – 2:00pm, there will be alternating lane closures in both directions and a full road closure on Terminal Drive over I-40 for bridge inspection.

Davidson County – I-65

Streetlight conversion.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be a right lane and shoulder closure in both directions.

Davidson County and Sumner County – I-65

I-65 widening and improvements from near Rivergate Parkway to near US 31W (SR 41).

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures on SR 174 (Long Hollow Pike) and US-31W for bridge work (MM 95 – 99). One lane will remain open in both directions.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be lane closures on I-65 in both directions for construction activities (MM 95 – 99). One lane in each direction will remain open. There will also be intermittent ramp closures at SR 174 (Long Hollow Pike), Rivergate Parkway, and US-31W (SR 41) as needed.

Dickson County – SR 46

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, Cedar Street will be closed for bridge construction activities. Detour will be in place.12/7 – 12/10, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures and full road closures on I-65 and US 31W in both directions to set steel beams for bridge. Detours will be utilized (MM 95-99).

The construction of a box beam bridge on SR 46 over Yellow Creek.

Continuous, The bridge will be reduced to one lane to demo the existing structure and reconstruct the new bridge. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals (LM 19.06).

Hickman County – SR 48

Field testing.

12/10, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be an outside lane closure in the primary direction only.

Humphreys County – I-40

Bridge repair.

12/8 – 12/10, 7:00pm – 5:00am, there will be a temporary lane closure on I-40 WB for bridge joint repair (MM 140-142).

Robertson County – I-24

Field testing.

12/5, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be outside lane closures in both directions (MM 0-8.23).

