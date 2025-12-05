Planters Bank Presents Holiday Favorite ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas’ for Only $5 at the Roxy Regional Theatre

Clarksville, TN – Continuing our holiday lineup of $5,00 movies, Planters Bank Presents… the Jim Carrey-starring live-action adaptation of Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas on the screen of the Roxy Regional Theatre this Sunday, December 7th at 6:00pm. Less than 20 tickets remain, so don’t delay in making your reservations!

In this beloved classic with hilarious quotes and one-liners, the reclusive green Grinch (Jim Carrey) decides to ruin Christmas for the cheery citizens of Whoville. Reluctantly joined by his hapless dog, Max, the Grinch comes down from his mountaintop home and sneaks into town to swipe everything holiday-related from the Whos. However, the bitter grump finds a hitch in his plans when he encounters the endearing Cindy Lou Who (Taylor Momsen).

Rating: PG / Running time: 105 minutes / Release year: 2000 / Director: Ron Howard / Cast: Jim Carrey, Taylor Momsen, Jeffrey Tambor, Bill Irwin, Jeremy Howard / Licensing: Swank Motion Pictures

Don’t forget to make your reservations for our other upcoming holiday movies, including such favorites as The Holiday and The Polar Express. For our complete lineup, please visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org/filmseries.

Tickets are $5.00 and may be reserved online at roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 2:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to show times). Seating is general admission. Popcorn, assorted candy, and alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages are available as concessions.

Buy Tickets

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org.