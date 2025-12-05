32.6 F
Clarksville
Thursday, December 4, 2025
HomeEventsClarksville Police J.E.T. Holiday Food Drive Returns December 19th to Support Local...
Events

Clarksville Police J.E.T. Holiday Food Drive Returns December 19th to Support Local Families

News Staff
By News Staff

Clarksville Police Department (CPD)Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department’s Juvenile Engagement Team (J.E.T.) will be hosting its annual Holiday Family Food Drive at the Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library (350 Pageant Lane) on Friday, December 19th, 2025.

CPD, along with our community partners at YAIPAK, is preparing to provide meal packages for any Clarksville Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) student and families in need during the winter break. This event is free and open to the public.

A drive-through distribution line will be set up at the main entrance, and walk-ups are welcome. We will begin at 9:00am and continue until supplies run out.

For more information, to volunteer, or to donate food items, please contact Officer Cox at: marshun.cox@cityofclarksville.com

Help us feed our future again this year!

Previous article
Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball Hosts Murray State in 100th Battle of the Border Showdown, Saturday
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2025 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information