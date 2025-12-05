Clarksville Police J.E.T. Holiday Food Drive Returns December 19th to Support Local Families

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department’s Juvenile Engagement Team (J.E.T.) will be hosting its annual Holiday Family Food Drive at the Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library (350 Pageant Lane) on Friday, December 19th, 2025.

CPD, along with our community partners at YAIPAK, is preparing to provide meal packages for any Clarksville Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) student and families in need during the winter break. This event is free and open to the public.

A drive-through distribution line will be set up at the main entrance, and walk-ups are welcome. We will begin at 9:00am and continue until supplies run out.

For more information, to volunteer, or to donate food items, please contact Officer Cox at: marshun.cox@cityofclarksville.com

Help us feed our future again this year!