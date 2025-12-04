Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball Hosts Murray State in 100th Battle of the Border Showdown, Saturday

Austin Peay (4-1) vs. Murray State (6-2)

Saturday, December 6th, 2025 | 2:00pm

Clarksville, TN | F&M Bank Arena

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team hosts Murray State for the Battle of the Border on Saturday at 2:00pm for the 100th meeting between the Governors and the Racers.

Austin Peay (4-1) returns home after two road games, as they took a 68-54 win at Chattanooga, November 20th, and a 66-46 win at Kansas City, November 29th. Jim’Miyah Branton averaged 12 points in those two games, as Anovia Sheals averaged 10.5.

In the win at Kansas City, Veronaye Charlton had her first double-double of the season with 19 points and 10 rebounds, as Sheals had her first career double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds.

Murray State (6-2) most recently defeated Morehead State 85-78, December 3rd. Haven Ford led the Racers with 21 points, with Sharnecce Currie-Jelks right behind her with 20 points. The Racers grabbed 42 rebounds in the win and outscored Morehead State 32-15 off turnovers.

Saturday’s matchup will be the 100th edition of the Battle of the Border, with the APSU Govs leading the all-time series 54-45.

The Fast Break

Austin Peay State University is 80th in the NET rankings, which is the highest ranking in program history, and leaves them as the second-highest ranked Atlantic Sun Conference team.

The Governors lead the ASUN with 32.2 bench points per game, a 49.7 field goal percentage, a 75.3 free-throw percentage, and a 9.2 rebound margin.

The APSU Govs’ field-goal percentage and bench points per game rank 14th and 19th in Division I, respectively.

Veronaye Charlton is second in the conference with an 88.2 free-throw percentage, third with 4.0 assists per game, and fifth with a 2.00 assist/turnover ratio.

Jim’Miyah Branton is fourth in the ASUN with 3.8 assists per game and sixth with a 1.73 assist/turnover ratio.

Anovia Sheals is eighth in the ASUN with a 76.5 free-throw percentage.

About the Murray State Racers

Murray State is 6-2 on the season, 2-0 in Murray, and 2-2 on the road.

The Racers are first in the Missouri Valley with their 82.7 free-throw percentage, 23.38 free throws per game, an 80.6 scoring offense, and a 75.0 winning percentage.

Their 23.38 free throws per game lead Division I.

Sharnecce Currie-Jelks leads the MVC with six double-doubles, a 55.4 field-goal percentage, 56 field-goals, 48 free-throws, 20.8 points per game, and 85 rebounds.

Keep Up with the APSU Govs

For news and updates on all things Governors’ basketball, follow the Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team on X and Instagram (@GovsWBB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.