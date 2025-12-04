Clarksville Obituary: William James McAuliffe

Clarksville, TN – William James McAuliffe, age 75, of Clarksville, TN passed away on Tuesday, December 2nd, 2025.

Celebration of Life and Military Honors will be held at 11:00am on Monday, December 8th, 2025 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends on Monday from 9:00am until the hour of service at the funeral home.

William entered this life on November 27th, 1950 in Anaconda, Montana to the late Richard and Delores Krumm McAuliffe. He was a retired Veteran of The United States Army, having served 20 honorable years.

William then went on to serve an additional 20 years as a corrections officer for the state of Tennessee. In his spare time, William enjoyed reading, long walks, and listening to Willie Nelson.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his step mother, Lorraine McAuliffe; siblings, Vonnie White, Christina White, and Jay McAuliffe.

Survivors include his loving wife of 27 years, Maria McAuliffe; children, Anselmo Coronado, Jr (Adriana Elizondo), and Alexa Geist (Brent); grandchildren, Destany, Heavenleigh, and Matthew Coronado, Ysabel Speakman, James Geist, Brandon Geist, Anselmo Coronado, Andrea Coronado, Arianna Coronado; great-grandchild, Peyton Speakman. William also leaves behind his siblings, Richard G. McAuliffe, Randy White, Gary McAuliffe, and Gerda McAuliffe Hodges (Dale).

