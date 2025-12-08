Clarksville Obituary: Isabel E. Burkhart

Clarksville, TN – Isabel E. Burkhart, age 90, passed away on December 6th, 2025, at NHC Healthcare in Franklin, Tennessee. She was born on September 14th, 1935, in Clarksville, Tennessee, where she would later raise her family and cultivate deep-rooted connections within her community.

Isabel dedicated her life to lovingly nurturing her family and creating a warm and welcoming home. There was nothing she cherished more than gathering with her loved ones around the dining table, sharing meals that she lovingly prepared. Her home was a sanctuary filled with laughter and love, a reflection of her selfless spirit and devotion to her family.

She leaves behind her loving daughter, Sandra Warf (Gary) of Millbrook, Alabama; two sons, Mark Burkhart of Charlotte, North Carolina, and Bruce Burkhart of Clarksville, Tennessee. Isabel is also survived by her daughter-in-law, Anna Burkhart of Virginia, her grandchildren, Nathan Warf (Loren) of Henderson, Tennessee, and Bethany Branum (Bo) of Millbrook, Alabama, as well as her great-grandchildren, Miles, Jada, Henry, and Kendall; and her brother, James Evans (Pansy) of Cadiz, Kentucky, along with numerous nieces and nephews who will forever hold her memory close to their hearts.

Isabel was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Hugh Brandon Burkhart; her son, Robert Burkhart; her parents, Guy Taylor Evans and Bessie Welker Evans; and her siblings, Marjorie Watson and her brother-in-law, Forrest, Sibyl Watson and her brother-in-law, Everett, Guy Evans, Jr. and her sister-in-law, Gertrude; and Marie Burkhart and her brother-in-law, Roy. Each of them played an integral role in her life, and their memory will continue to shine through the stories shared among family and friends.

Visitation will take place on December 9th, 2025, from 12:00pm to 2:00pm, followed by a funeral service at 2:00pm, in the Chapel of Hilldale Church of Christ. Bro. Steve Baggett and Bro. Steve Kirby will officiate the service. Interment will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens.

Isabel’s kind-hearted nature and unwavering commitment to her family will be deeply missed but fondly remembered by all whose lives she touched.

