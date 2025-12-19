29.5 F
Clarksville
Friday, December 19, 2025
HomeNewsObituariesClarksville Obituary: Gerard Thomas Kile
Obituaries

Clarksville Obituary: Gerard Thomas Kile

News Staff
By News Staff
Candles

Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral HomeClarksville, TN – Gerard Thomas Kiley, age 83, formerly of Bayonne, NJ, passed away on Wednesday, December 17th, 2025 at AHAVA Healthcare in Clarksville, TN.

Gerard was born on October 4th, 1942, in Bayonne, NJ, to the late B. Harry Kiley and Catherine Rooney. Gerard was also preceded in death by his wife Gearldine Mary Kiley; daughter, Geralynn Ballance and sister, Catherine Page.

Gerard is survived by his daughters, Kimberly (Steve) Malacarne and Christine (Patrick) Dzamba; grandchildren, Melissa Malacarne, Steven (Maiken) Malacarne, Jessica (E.J.) Daigs and Sydney Ballance; son in law, Jeff Ballance.

A celebration of life will be held on Monday, December 22nd, 2025 at 2:00pm in the Chapel of Neal Tarpley Parchman Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Monday, December 22nd, 2025 from 12:00pm until the hour of service at the funeral home. 

Gerard was a proud U.S. Navy veteran and a member of VA Post 19 in Bayonne, NJ. He is loved by many and will be missed by all.

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal Tarpley Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; 931.645.6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com

To send flowers to the family of Gerard, please visit our floral store.
 

About Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home

At Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, we offer you a comfortable welcoming environment to gather in remembrance of lives well lived. From the first phone call to the final disposition, our experienced staff will ensure your time with us is memorable and uplifting.

Our staff brings together decades of experience caring for families of all cultural backgrounds and diverse walks of life. At our funeral home, we will treat you and your loved ones like family with services that exceed your expectations. 

For more information, please visit www.neal-tarpley.com

Previous article
Clarksville Obituary: Joy Bell Haley
Next article
Five Performances Remain for “A Christmas Carol” at the Roxy Regional Theatre
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2025 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information