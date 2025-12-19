Five Performances Remain for “A Christmas Carol” at the Roxy Regional Theatre

Clarksville, TN – If you have yet to experience Patrick Barlow’s A Christmas Carol at the Roxy Regional Theatre, you have five final chances!
Tickets are going quickly for all shows, so please don’t wait to make your reservations (and don’t forget about our discounts, detailed below).
- Thursday, December 18th at 7:00pm
- Friday, December 19th at 7:00pm
- Saturday, December 20th at 2:00pm (LIMITED AVAILABILITY)
- Saturday, December 20th at 7:00pm (LIMITED AVAILABILITY)
- Sunday, December 21st at 2:00pm (VERY LIMITED AVAILABILITY)
Directed by Noel Rennerfeldt, this fast-paced retelling by the writer of the Broadway and West End hit The 39 Steps takes Dickens’ classic story of greed, grief, ghoulish ghosts, and eleventh-hour redemption and makes it feel brand new again!
>From Scrooge and Tiny Tim to Bob Cratchit and Mrs. Fezziwig, some of Dickens’ most beloved characters are brought to life by only five actors: David Graham (Ebenezer Scrooge), Levi O’Dell (Bob Cratchit and others), Kelly Brosnan (Ghost of Christmas Past and others), Ashley Birnbaum (Ghost of Christmas Present and others) and Jacob Heuer (Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come and others).
Produced in part by Stephanie Taylor & David Magers and Stacey Streetman with additional funding support provided by Jim & Joyce Hines, A Christmas Carol is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc.
Tickets are $35.00 (adults) and $15.00 (ages 10 and under) and may be reserved online at roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the box office between 9:00am and 2:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to performances.