Clarksville Obituary: Cardenio Luis Montoya

Clarksville, TN – Cardenio Luis Montoya, age 81, of Clarksville, TN went Home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Thursday, December 18th, 2025. He was lovingly known to many as “Pastor Louie”.

Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, December 27th, 2025, at First Assembly of God Church with Pastor Daniel Ramsey and Rev. Andrew Fallis officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Friday, December 26th, 2025 from 3:00pm to 7:00pm at First Assembly of God Church and again on Saturday from 9:00am until the hour of service at the church.

Brother Louie entered this life on April 8th, 1944, in Albuquerque, New Mexico to the late Cardenio and Josephine Salazar Montoya. He was a devoted servant of God. His life was marked by his unwavering commitment to his faith and his community. For over 50 years, Louie served at First Assembly of God Church.

He began his journey as Associate Pastor, blazing a trail for 18 impactful years, before dedicating the last 32 years of his ministry as Senior Pastor. Throughout his tenure, Louie’s heart was filled with a steadfast love for the Lord. His compassion and leadership helped shape the spiritual lives of many. He was a beloved pillar in his community and had a passion to win souls for Jesus.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his loving wife of 51 years, Linda Sue Montoya, and sister, Rose Ellen Youngblood.

Survivors include his children, Alicea (David) Marshall, and Michelle (Daniel) Ramsey; grandchildren, Andrew (April) Fallis, Ryan (Mia) Fallis, Tyler Fallis, Samuel Fallis, and Bethany Marshall; great-grandchild, Ester Harper Fallis; sisters, Lillian Spady and Elouise Leber; six nieces and nephews, and many beloved cousins. Louie also leaves behind Ann Lytle and Joseph Lytle, whom he thought of as his own children.

Pallbearers will be Ryan Fallis, Tyler Fallis, Samuel Fallis, Nathaniel Chisolm, Ernest Kelly, Jr., and David Perdue.

Memorial donations may be made to Clarksville First Assembly of God, 1186 Fort Campbell Blvd, Clarksville, TN 37042.

Arrangements are in the care of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, 1209 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040.

Online condolences may be made at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com