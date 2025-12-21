Austin Peay State University’s Leadership Exchange Strengthens Community Partnerships

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) recently welcomed representatives from several nonprofit organizations to campus for its ongoing Leadership Exchange program, a collaborative initiative aimed at strengthening community partnerships.

Participants connected with student volunteers, discussed potential internship programs, and learned about upcoming opportunities including the annual Peayple in the Community – Day of Service.

“The Leadership Exchange was not only a great opportunity to reconnect with fellow nonprofit leaders, but to hear about the numerous ways APSU students and staff support the community at large,” said Joyce Brittain, school-based program specialist for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Clarksville. “[We’ve] partnered with various APSU departments in the past, and we look forward to continuing those endeavors … we believe that the more on-campus experiences and exposure to college life we can provide our Littles, the more comfortable they will feel—and the more attainable higher education will become for them.”

Attendees were also invited to tour the state-of-the-art Health Professions Building and the APSU Food Pantry, which supports hundreds of students monthly and is preparing to expand into a new location.

“During the campus tour, we were able to see firsthand how APSU supports the physical needs of students and their families who have food insecurity,” Brittain said. “I was so excited to hear the food pantry will be moving to a new, larger location, so even more students and their families can benefit.”

The Leadership Exchange continues to strengthen APSU’s ties with community organizations by creating new partnership pathways and building resource networks.

“It was wonderful to show our the resources we have on campus,” said Dannelle Whiteside, APSU’s vice president for Legal Affairs and Organizational Strategy. “Each of them left with a clearer picture of how APSU can support their missions, and we gained valuable insights into some of the most pressing needs in our community.”

About the APSU Leadership Exchange Series

Austin Peay State University’s Leadership Exchange series began in September 2023 and has hosted partners from Fort Campbell, the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System, and more. Events typically include seminars, panel discussions, and workshops designed to build connections and promote regional development.

