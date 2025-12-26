Clarksville Regional Airport Draws Thousands for 4th Annual Just Plane Fun Day

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Regional Airport (CRA) just hosted its 4th Annual Just Plane Fun Day, a family-friendly and free event that features bounce houses, food trucks, live music, and much more. But, of course, the main attraction is the airplanes and helicopters.

Guests at this year’s event enjoyed a scavenger hunt for prizes, sponsored by Milan Enterprises, a company with a large presence at CRA. One of their jets was on display, and people lined up for a chance to check it out. Leo Millan said he was excited for everyone to see all the great things that are happening at the airport.

CRA’s Toni Chambers said, “This is the fourth year of Just Plane Fun Day. It’s a great way for us to let people know that we are here and we have a lot to offer. We’re doing helicopter rides again this year. Aeroluxe came down from John C. Tune Airport in Nashville and offered flights at a great price. We have half a dozen food trucks with everything from hot dogs and tacos to coffee and Italian Ice. The Civil Air Patrol brought their simulator, and Wings of Eagles has a great display set up. I’m thinking we might have close to 3,000 visitors today.”

