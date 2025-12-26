63.6 F
Obituaries

Clarksville Obituary: Lauren Brown

January 13th, 1947 — December 20th, 2025

Lauren Brown
Lauren Brown

Sykes Funeral Home & CrematoryClarksville, TN – Lauren Brown, age 78, of Clarksville, TN passed away on December 20th, 2025. She was born on January 13th, 1947, in El Campo, TX, to Lawrence and Lillian Brown who preceded her in death.

She worked as an accountant for the State of Tennessee and was also a teacher for many years. Lauren enjoyed riding horses and church activities. She loved going to bible study, and time spent with friends.

Lauren is survived by her son, John Davenport; sister, Sharon Michaelis; brother, Gus Brown; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Please visit Lauren's Online guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a message with the family.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Lauren Brown, please visit our flower store.
 

