Obituaries

Clarksville Obituary: Harold Duvall

February 25th, 1938 - January 2nd, 2026

By News Staff
Harold Duvall

Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral HomeClarksville, TN – Harold Duvall, age 87 of Clarksville, TN passed away Friday, January 2nd, 2026 in the care of hospice. 

He retired from the L&N Railroad and owned various businesses through the years. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Church, a 4th degree Knight and former Grand Knight. 

He was born February 25th, 1938 in Sunfish, Kentucky. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wavie & Ethel Duvall, and son, Charles (Chuck) Duvall. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Anita Taylor Duvall, six sons, Christopher (Debbie), Brian, Craig, Jeffrey, Joshua & Nicholas Duvall, one daughter, Janine (David) Lindsay, and one stepdaughter, Michelle (Robert) Doepke. He was also blessed with numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

 Pallbearers will be members of the Knights of Columbus.

A celebration of life will be held on Friday, January 9th, 2026 at 1:00pm at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 709 Franklin Street, Clarksville, TN 37040. Visitation will be Friday, January 9th, 2026 from 11:00am until the hour of service at Immaculate Conception. Burial will follow directly after the service at Sango Cemetery. 

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal Tarpley Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; 931.645.6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com. 

