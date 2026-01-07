39.3 F
Montgomery County Women’s Club Hosts Annual Cocktails with Conservatives Fundraiser

Montgomery County Republican Women's Club hosted Cocktails with Conservatives. (Tony Centonze, Clarksville Living Magazine)
Clarksville Living MagazineClarksville, TN – The Montgomery County Women’s Club recently hosted its annual fundraiser, Cocktails with Conservatives, at Tanglewood House.

Guests were treated to cocktails, a light menu, and plenty of time to mingle. Congressional candidate Matt Van Epps made an appearance to talk about Tennessee’s 7th Congressional District race, and then the Guest Speaker, former Representative John DeBerry, delivered a powerful speech inspired by Washington Irving’s short story Rip Van Winkle, the subject – “waking up to a world we don’t recognize”.

DeBerry represented the 90th House District of TN from 1995 to 2020. He is a graduate of Freed-Hardeman University and the University of Memphis. He preaches at the Coleman Avenue Church of Christ in Memphis and serves as Governor Lee’s Senior Advisor and as a member of his Cabinet.

Photo Gallery

