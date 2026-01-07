APSU Releases 2026 Baseball Schedule With Five ASUN Home Series at Joe Maynard Field

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) fourth-year head baseball coach Roland Fanning finalized the Governors’ 2026 schedule featuring five home Atlantic Sun Conference series at Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park, and four Southeastern Conference road contests.

The Governors’ 2026 campaign begins in Las Vegas in a four-game weekend series at UNLV (February 13th), before returning home for a three-game set against Eastern Michigan (February 20th).

Following its first weekend series at home, the Govs hit the road to face their first of four SEC opponents this season, beginning with Mississippi State (February 24th). After its midweek, the team then heads to Cincinnati (February 27th) to face the Bearcats in a three-game weekend series.

After a short rest, the APSU Govs go airborne as they head west to face Utah Tech (March 5th) in a four-game series before returning home again, where they face Ohio (March 10th) in a two-game midweek series.

The Atlantic Sun Conference is divided into two divisions, as it was in the 2025 season. APSU will only play conference members in the Gold Division during the regular season, which includes Bellarmine, Central Arkansas, Eastern Kentucky, Lipscomb, and North Alabama.

Austin Peay opens its fourth ASUN season in Louisville, Kentucky, as the APSU Govs take on Bellarmine (March 13th) in their first of 10 conference series.

Nonconference action continues in a midweek contest at Ole Miss (March 17th), before returning home for the second ASUN series of the season against Lipscomb (March 20th).

The Govs then go on a nine-game road stretch, spanning across 15 days, beginning with SEC opponent, Alabama (March 24th). APSU then travels to Conway, Arkansas, to face Central Arkansas (March 27th), before coming back to the Volunteer State to face Tennessee (March 31st) in Knoxville. Then the APSU Govs travel to Richmond, Kentucky, for another ASUN series at Eastern Kentucky (April 2nd). The road stretch concludes at Tennessee Tech (April 7th) in a midweek contest.

The midway point in conference play picks up in Clarksville, as the Govs face North Alabama (April 10th) in their fifth conference series. The Govs then welcome Tennessee Tech (April 14th) in Clarksville in a midweek rematch. Following the Tuesday contest against the Golden Eagles, Bellarmine (April 17th) travels to Stacheville to face the Govs in another ASUN weekend Series.

Following the seven-game homestand, APSU heads to Bowling Green, Kentucky, to take on Western Kentucky (April 22nd), before heading to Music City to face Lipscomb (April 24th) in a weekend conference series.

The Govs welcome Western Kentucky (April 28th) to Clarksville in a midweek matchup before facing Central Arkansas (May 1st) to begin the month. The Govs then travel to Cape Girardeau, Missouri, to play Southeast Missouri (May 5th) to round out nonconference action.

ASUN conference play finished with back-to-back conference series, beginning at home against Eastern Kentucky (May 8th), and finishing in Florence, Alabama, at North Alabama (May 14th).

The 2026 ASUN Championship (May 19th-23rd) will be hosted by Stetson at Melching Field at Conrad Park in DeLand, Florida, where both divisions will meet to battle for the conference title.

“We are really fired up about the 2026 schedule! This is a schedule that will challenge our team more so than in years past, with 33 road games – the most in school history – and we look forward to the challenge. The schedule will feature a Big 12 series on the road, four SEC midweeks, and six regional opponents from the 2025 season. We look forward to having our fans continue to fill Raymond C. Hand Park with our 22 home games! It’s a great time to be a Gov and a great time for everyone to watch Govs Baseball! See you this spring! Let’s Go Peay! BANG!”

