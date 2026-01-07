54.1 F
Clarksville
Wednesday, January 7, 2026
Clarksville Gas and Water Department reports Ridgeway Drive water outage and road closure for water main maintenance

Traffic Detour; Davidson Drive and Buck Drive

Clarksville Gas and Water Department - CGWClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has turned off water service on Ridgeway Drive from Buck Drive to the dead end and on 1035 and 1044 Davidson Drive for water main line maintenance work. Low water pressure may also affect the vicinity.

Ridgeway Drive is also closed to through traffic between Davidson Drive and Buck Drive and motorists will be detoured to Davidson Drive and Buck Drive during the work.

The water main maintenance is anticipated to be finished, water service restored and the road reopened by approximately 3:00pm.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water Department South Service CenterClarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com

