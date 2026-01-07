Clarksville Gas and Water Department reports Ridgeway Drive water outage and road closure for water main maintenance

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has turned off water service on Ridgeway Drive from Buck Drive to the dead end and on 1035 and 1044 Davidson Drive for water main line maintenance work. Low water pressure may also affect the vicinity.

Ridgeway Drive is also closed to through traffic between Davidson Drive and Buck Drive and motorists will be detoured to Davidson Drive and Buck Drive during the work.

The water main maintenance is anticipated to be finished, water service restored and the road reopened by approximately 3:00pm.