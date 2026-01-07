Clarksville Police Arrest Unlawful Photography Suspect Francisco Flores in Target Dressing Room Case

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CGW) reports that 28-year-old Francisco Manuel Flores was taken into custody last night and booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

This case is now pending prosecution, and no additional information is available for release at this time. Clarksville Police would like to thank the public for their assistance.

Anyone with information or who has any additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Lockerman at 931.648.0656, ext. 5299.