Clarksville Police Department Welcomes Two New Officers During Swearing-In Ceremony

Clarksville, TN – On June 29th, 2026, Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts and Deputy Chief Scott Thornton officially welcomed Brooke Rogers and Alejandro Rayo to the Clarksville Police Department CPD) family during a swearing-in ceremony held in the Mayor’s Conference Room.

Officer Rogers is returning to CPD after previously serving with the department beginning in September 2020. She left in April of 2022, when her husband, a U.S. Army soldier, received Permanent Change of Station (PCS) orders to another duty station. We’re excited to welcome her back home to the CPD family.

Officer Alejandro Rayo joins CPD as a pre-certified officer after serving with the Colonial Heights Police Department in Virginia. He recently relocated to Clarksville and brings valuable law enforcement experience that will benefit both the department and the community.

Both officers will attend the Tennessee POST Transition School at the Tennessee Law Enforcement Academy (TLETA) in August. After completing the academy, they will begin CPD’s Field Training Program before being assigned to patrol.

Please join us in welcoming Officers Rogers and Rayo to the Clarksville Police Department family!