Clarksville Obituary: William Ray Rye

Clarksville, TN – William Ray Rye, age 58, of Clarksville, TN passed away on Wednesday, January 7th, 2026. He was lovingly known as “Will”.

Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00pm on Tuesday, January 13th, 2026 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Dr. Larry Robertson officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Monday from 4:00pm to 7:00pm and again on Tuesday from 11:00am until the hour of service at the funeral home.

Will entered this life on September 8th, 1967, in Clarksville, TN. He was a member of Hilldale Baptist Church and found fulfillment in volunteering with Manna Café and his community. William enjoyed hunting, fishing, and being outdoors. He also loved working on old cars. More than anything, Will enjoyed precious time spent with his family.

He is preceded in death by his father, Leslie Thomas Rye, Sr., and step-father, Albert Leo Butcher.

Survivors include his loving wife, Kay Rye; sons, Logan Rye, Garrett Rye, and Joshua Rye; mother, Patricia “Patsy” Butcher; brothers, Tim Rye (Donna), and Leslie Thomas Rye, Jr. (Dianne).

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Arrangements are in the care of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home.

