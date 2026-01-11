Marsha Blackburn Report: Deporting Fraudsters Who Robbed American Taxpayers

Washington, D.C. – The fraud schemes we have seen in Minnesota and across the country are a betrayal of hardworking American taxpayers, and individuals like the Somali scammers in Minnesota should be subject to both deportation and denaturalization for these crimes.

Federal prosecutors estimate that the total amount of stolen taxpayer dollars in Minnesota could exceed $9 billion. Under Governor Walz’s watch, front groups pretended to provide social services and stole billions of taxpayer dollars. Anyone who comes to the United States and steals from American taxpayers by committing fraud should be deported.

This week, I introduced the Fraud Accountability Act to hold these criminals accountable for robbing American taxpayers. My bill would also make clear that any person who commits a deportable offense, now explicitly including fraud, would be subject to denaturalization.

Weekly Rundown

Thanks to President Donald J. Trump, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Attorney General Pam Bondi, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, and the best military and law enforcement in the world, Nicolas Maduro will face American justice on American soil. God bless the special forces who carried out this historic mission to capture Maduro, a violent dictator who flooded our country with traffickers, weapons, and drugs. I fully support the Trump administration for doing what is needed to save American lives. Listen to my interview here.

Americans decisively voted to send President Trump back to the White House because they were fed up with open borders, wasteful spending, woke institutions, weakness on the world stage, and left-wing lunacy. 2025 was a historic year for the United States because of strong Republican leadership. We delivered the largest tax cut in history, permanently secured the southern border, restored law and order, and implemented an America First agenda both at home and abroad to transform the lives of Tennesseans and Americans. We’re just getting started, and I’m confident the best is yet to come in 2026. Read my list of 2025 accomplishments for Tennesseans here.

Rural communities face more challenges when it comes to getting the health care they need, and that is why Republicans created the Rural Health Transformation Program as part of the Working Families Tax Cuts legislation that President Trump signed into law. The Trump administration recently announced a $206,888,882 award to strengthen rural health care in Tennessee. This investment could mean the difference between life and death for people in rural Tennessee, and we look forward to seeing it strengthen access to health care and improve the quality of service in communities across the Volunteer State. Read more here.

Marsha’s Roundup

Instead of pushing AI amnesty, President Donald J. Trump rightfully called on Congress to pass federal standards to solve the patchwork of state laws that have hindered AI innovation. To codify President Trump’s executive order to create one federal rulebook for AI, I announced the TRUMP AMERICA AI Act, which would protect children, creators, conservatives, and communities across the country and ensure America triumphs over foreign adversaries in the global race for AI dominance. Read more here This week marked 100 days since the beginning of the Memphis Safe Task Force. During that time, we’ve seen a success story unfold. This Task Force has made over 5,000 arrests, seized over 800 illegal guns, and located more than 130 missing children. The best is yet to come, and the future is bright for the city of Memphis thanks to President Trump’s leadership.

ICYMI

The American people should not be forced to pay income taxes on the interest they are owed from the IRS when they prevail in an audit or in court. The No Tax on Wrongful Delay Act would protect taxpayers and ensure that interest paid on overpayments resulting from audits, refund actions, or IRS collection cases is not taxable income when the IRS gets it wrong. Read more here.

Federal government bureaucracy should not get in the way of America’s veterans getting the health care they need. It’s an honor to see my resolution recognizing community care as essential to meeting veterans’ health care needs unanimously pass the Senate. Read more here.