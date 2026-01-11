Clarksville Obituary: Wanda June McGowan Fussell

Clarksville, TN – Wanda June McGowan Fussell, age 85, of Erin, Tennessee, passed away on Saturday, January 10th, 2026, at Horizon Medical Center in Dickson.

A Celebration of Life Graveside Service will be held at 2:00pm on Tuesday, January 13th, 2026, at Cedar Hill Cemetery, with Bro. Justin Warren officiating. Family and friends are invited to gather for visitation on Monday from 4:00pm until 8:00pm at the Chapel of Nave Funeral Home.

Wanda was born on March 22nd, 1940, in Stewart, Tennessee, to the late Elbert and Dorothie Ann Bell McGowan. She was the eleventh child in a very large and close-knit family. Wanda attended school in Stewart and later in Erin, graduating from Houston County High School in 1958.

Following graduation, Wanda moved to Memphis to live with her sister, Frances Nykodem, where she began her career in office administration at Sears & Roebuck. Living in Memphis during the height of Elvis Presley’s era, Wanda developed a lifelong love for his music, a passion she carried with her throughout her life.

While visiting home one weekend, Wanda met the love of her life, Jerry Fussell, and the couple married in June of 1964. They shared 60 wonderful years together until Jerry’s passing in 2024. After their marriage, Wanda held several office positions, including roles with the Houston County Board of Education and Cook Valve Company.

She eventually began what would become her longest and most fulfilling professional chapter as Office Manager for J.V. Averitt Lumber Company, where she devoted 29 years of service before retiring in 2007. Wanda took great pride in her work and the relationships she built there, and her employer, Phil Averitt, was not only her boss but also a dear and lasting friend.

Wanda was a faithful member of Arlington Cumberland Presbyterian Church, where she loved attending Bible studies, hosting church gatherings, and welcoming others through church activities. Her faith was deeply rooted and carried through generations, as her grandfather was a preacher who came to Erin to serve as pastor at Erin Church of the Nazarene and Griffin’s Chapel Church of the Nazarene, where Kristi and her family attend today. Wanda especially cherished the fellowship that followed church services—sharing meals, conversation, and time together—believing faith was meant to be lived out in community.

Wanda had a love for shopping and treasured time spent with her precious grandsons, Taylor Allen Basey and Carson Lane Spurgeon. She especially enjoyed boating on Kentucky Lake with her lifelong friends, Gary Booker and the late Scottie Booker, and spending long shopping days with her daughter, Kristi.

After retirement, Wanda and Jerry enjoyed traveling with her niece, Pat Malone, visiting destinations along the Upper East Coast, Nova Scotia, and San Antonio, Texas. They were active members of the Houston County Historical Society, participated in Chamber of Commerce activities, were proud members of the Houston County Leadership Class, and Wanda never missed an Irish celebration if she could help it.

Wanda had a lifelong love of trains; a passion rooted in her childhood as her father worked for L&N Railroad. Whenever she had the opportunity to ride a train, she eagerly did so.

In her later years, Wanda was blessed by the love, care, and friendship of Kassi Mohon, whom Wanda lovingly considered her “second daughter.” For the last five years of Wanda’s life, Kassi devoted herself to caring for Jerry and then Wanda, offering unwavering support, compassion, and companionship. Their bond was one of deep trust, friendship, and love, and Wanda was profoundly grateful for Kassi’s presence and care.

Wanda touched the lives of many with her kindness, warm spirit, hosting their famous fish fry, and unforgettable pecan pies.

Wanda was preceded in death by her beloved siblings, Kathleen Rushing, Frances Nykodem, Enloe McGowan, Biddie Barrett, Billy McGowan, Lexie Cherry, Maurice (Sonny) McGowan, Theresa Watkins, and twin sisters, Janett and Janice McGowan, who passed shortly after birth.

Wanda is survived by her loving daughter, Kristi Spurgeon, and her devoted and caring son-in-law, Reggie Spurgeon; grandchildren Taylor Basey, Carson Spurgeon, Mckinzey (Kyle) Spurgeon Parker, and Cole (Megan) Spurgeon; and great-grandchildren Holten Parker and Knoxton Spurgeon.

Her life was a beautiful testament to faith, devotion, service to others, and the quiet strength found in everyday acts of love. Those who knew her will carry her kindness, generosity, and gentle spirit with them always."Well done, good and faithful servant." — Matthew 25:23