Eldridge Farms Harvest Fest Draws Crowds for Hay Rides, Pumpkin Patch Fun in Woodlawn

Clarksville, TN – Tony Eldridge, along with family members and the talented team from Eldridge Farms, recently hosted their 7th Annual Harvest Fest, a Fall-fave in the Woodlawn area that brings old-fashioned hay rides and treks through the pumpkin patch together with food trucks, games, and vendors.

Eldridge says the event, which started as an appreciation day for his workers, has really grown over the years. “In recent years, we’ve had their family members and folks from the community join us, and now it has become an anticipated annual community event.

“We’ve added some new things this year, tube slides, and a corn pit. The barrel train rides are very popular with the kids.”

Three tractors ran constantly, providing 20-minute hay rides. Attendees also enjoyed the sorghum maze, a chance to pick their own pumpkins, paint their own pumpkins, enjoy the bounce houses and more.

This year, the event ran on two consecutive Saturdays in mid-October. “We do this for the community,” Eldridge said. “We like to promote agri-tourism, and make people aware of all the things we do here, strawberries, turnip greens, etc. It’s important for folks to know where their food comes from. We hope to make it better, and even bigger next year.”

Photo Gallery