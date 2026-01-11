Tennessee Army National Guard Sends Troops to Middle East in January Deployment

Nashville, TN – Approximately 20 Soldiers from the Tennessee Army National Guard’s 105th Personnel Company departed Nashville on the first leg of a year-long deployment to the Middle East, January 8th, 2026.

The 105th, which is headquartered in Nashville, is a personnel unit comprised of National Guardsmen who are trained human resources specialists that provide essential administrative services and support to deployed service members. The company is comprised of over 75 Soldiers, with 20 being handpicked for this mission. Another group of approximately 20 Soldiers deployed to the Middle East in 2023.

The 20-person team will be deployed to Kuwait as part of Operation Spartan Shield which builds partnerships in the Middle East and promotes regional self-reliance and increased security. As a part of U.S. Central Command, the Tennessee Soldiers will assist maintaining a military posture in the region, help strengthen defense relationships, and serve as an enhanced force.

“The Soldiers of the 105th have done a remarkable job preparing for this mission,” said Capt. Shanika Willis, the 105th Commander. “We have come together as a team, and I have utmost confidence in every team member and no doubt they will complete this mission admirably and return home as better Soldiers than when they left.”

The Guardsmen with the 105th are initially deploying to Fort Bliss, Texas, where they will conduct a few weeks of additional pre-deployment training. Once complete, they will fly to Kuwait to support deployed servicemembers throughout the Middle East.