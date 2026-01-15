30.2 F
Clarksville Police Seek Public’s Help to Identify EZ Market Attempted Burglary Suspect

News Staff
By News Staff
Clarksville Police Department (CPD)Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect involved in an attempted burglary at the EZ Market located at 1801 East Boy Scout Road.

On December 1st, 2025, at approximately 3:20am, officers responded to a burglary alarm at the business. Surveillance video shows a Black male wearing a black hoodie, red pants, dark-colored shoes, and a black backpack attempting to force entry into the business.

The suspect was observed breaking the door handle with his hands and then using a piece of wood found nearby to pry the door before triggering the alarm. He then fled the area, running northbound along Needmore Road.

Investigators believe the same individual was inside nearby businesses before the attempted burglary.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective J. Baker at 931.648.0656, ext. 5163.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

Clarksville Police Arrest Three in January Purse-Snatching Cases, $40K Bond Set for Adult Suspect
