APSU Men’s Basketball Stays Hot, Tops Eastern Kentucky 74–72 for Seventh-Straight Victory

Clarksville, TN – Another game against Eastern Kentucky in Clarksville, another instant-classic victory for the Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team, and another game that left every fan in attendance just saying, ” Wow.

Led by freshman Zyree Collins’ 18 points and six steals, Austin Peay State University’s basketball team claimed its seventh-straight win of the season following a 74-72 Atlantic Sun Conference victory against Eastern Kentucky, Thursday, on Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena.

A last-ditch three-point attempt by Eastern Kentucky (6-12, 2-3 ASUN) was waived off by the officials, as APSU (11-5, 5-0 ASUN) remained perfect both in league play and at home this season following the thriller.

Collins was followed in the scoring column by fellow freshman Ja’Corey Robinson’s 15-point performance, and Rashaud Marshall finished with 12 points and a team-best nine rebounds.

Trailing by one at the break and by as many as eight early in the second half, Austin Peay turned the ball over just once across the final 20 minutes of play to secure its largest comeback win of the season.

Tate McCubbin scored the first five points of the evening, and, following an EKU three-pointer two minutes in, Collins took advantage of a pair of Colonels’ turnovers, translating both into easy layups. The Colonels made just three field goals in the opening 8:46, helping APSU take a 22-8 lead following the day’s second media timeout. Following its slow start, the Colonels went 7-of-8 from the field during a 14-8 run, which made it a two-point contest with 7:14 to play in the half.

A pair of Robinson free throws followed by a dunk and a Marshall jumper halted EKU’s scoring run, but back-to-back three-pointers tied the game at 30. Following a Marshall dunk and Brookshire three-pointer, the Colonels finished the half on an 8-2 run to take their one-point lead heading into the half.

Marshall led all players with 10 points and six rebounds at the half, but EKU held the single-point advantage through 20 minutes after shooting 53.8% (14-26) from the field and 50% (6-12) from beyond the arc.

The Colonels opened the second half going 8-for-9 from the field, and led 56-49 with 12:06 to play before Robinson’s third score of the game sparked a 12-3 APSU run to return the advantage in favor of the hometown Govs. After trading scores over the next five minutes, EKU took its final lead of the night (64-63) following a three-pointer with 6:09 to play, but two-point baskets by Marshall, Collin Parker, and Robinson quickly returned the momentum to APSU.

EKU continually cut its deficit to one or two points across the final two minutes. With 3.5 seconds to play and APSU leading 73-72, Anton Brookshire split a trip to the free throw line, with his second being corralled by the Colonels. MJ Williams brought the ball up the court and connected on a deep three at the buzzer; however, and after extensive review by the officials, the Colonels’ freshman guard did not get the ball off in time, leading to the APSU win.

The Difference

Eastern Kentucky entered the game leading the ASUN and ranking 43rd nationally with 13.4 offensive rebounds per game. Tonight, the Govs outrebounded the Colonels 16-8 on the offensive glass, and outscored them 18-4 in second chance points.

Box Score Bullets

Austin Peay State University improved to 11-5 overall and 5-0 in ASUN Conference play. The Govs’ are tied with Queens (10-8, 5-0 ASUN) for first place in the conference.

The APSU Govs 11 wins are tied with Lipscomb (11-7, 4-1 ASUN) for the most in the conference.

APSU improved to 7-0 at F&M Bank Arena this season, the second-longest winning streak in the facility and the longest since an eight-game streak (12/5/23-2/10/24) during the facility’s first season.

The Govs now are 29-8 in three seasons at F&M Bank Arena.

APSU’s seven-game winning streak is tied for 15th-longest in program history and is the longest since the Govs went 10-0 to begin the 2019-20 Ohio Valley Conference season.

The Govs’ 5-0 ASUN record also marks their best start to a league calendar since the aforementioned 10-0 start to the 2019-20 OVC season.

Collins led the APSU Govs in scoring (18) for the fifth time this season, including for the third time in the last four games.

Collins’ six steals tied his career high (at UTRGV, December 7th) and are the second most by a Gov this season.

Rashaud Marshall paced APSU in rebounds (9) for the third-straight game and eighth time overall this season.

Head coach Corey Gipson improved to 44-40 at the help of Governors basketball, and is just four wins from tying Lake Kelly (1971-77, 85-90) for the third-most wins by a coach in their first three seasons at APSU.

The Govs forced 17 EKU turnovers. APSU has forced at least 11 turnovers every game this season, and at least 15 six times.

APSU’s 28 points off turnovers are the fourth-most this season.The Govs’ 24 bench points also are the fourth-most this season and their second-most in ASUN play. Collin Parker , and Rashaud Marshall started the fifth-straight game, and now is 6-0 overall this season.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Basketball

The Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team heads down I-24 for an in-state matchup with Lipscomb. The Govs and Bisons will tipoff on Saturday at 6:00pm from Allen Arena in Nashville.