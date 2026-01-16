Freedom Alliance, U.S. Bank and Serra Chevrolet Present Vehicle to Sgt. John Moore Through Driven to Serve Program

Clarksville, TN – Earlier this year, Freedom Alliance, one of the nation’s premier military support organizations, teamed with U.S. Bank and Serra Chevrolet to present a much-needed vehicle to local Veteran, Sergeant John Moore.

Moore and his family were joined by dozens of supporters at a ceremony filled with history and honor, laughter and tears. The presentation was part of the Driven to Serve program. Freedom Alliance’s Tina Wholean said, “This will be our fourth vehicle this year. We’ve presented close to sixty vehicles to Veterans since 2008.”

There is a rigorous vetting process, and once a family’s needs are determined the organization partners with a local dealership to complete the process.”

Derek Hamer, District Manager – Retail Banking, U.S. Bank spoke first. “We are lucky enough to partner with Freedom Alliance on this project,” Hamer said. “Any opportunity to interact with them and do good things, such as help out Sgt. John Moore, we are all for it. We’ve done several events together. We’ve done mortgage-free homes and of course this program, Driven to Serve, and then we’ve helped Veterans with critical repairs to their home. We’re just proud and fortunate to be here.

“U.S. Bank has a purpose statement – we invest our hearts and minds to power human potential. This type of event really showcases what we’re all about. On behalf of 2,000 employees in Tennessee, we want to thank you Sgt Moore for your service, your family and your sacrifice.”

Tom Kilgannon, President of Freedom Alliance says the organization has been around for about 35 years. “We’re a military support organization,” Kilgannon began. “We help military families and combat veterans in a variety of ways. Our scholarship program has given $30 million since 9/11 to kids whose parents were killed or disabled during their military service. We have over 760 students this year alone that we’re providing scholarships, and each one reminds the student that their parent’s sacrifice will never be forgotten by a grateful nation.”

Another Freedom Alliance program focuses on wounded troops. “We help with a lot of recreational rehabilitation, like with fishing trips in beautiful spots around the country,” Kilgannon said. With that we are mainly addressing the emotional injuries that they have. Then we partner with U.S. Bank for the mortgage-free homes and the Driven to Serve programs.

“We’ve worked with John for about ten year now. We know him well. He needs a new vehicle because he has to commute to Nashville for medical and rehabilitation appointments. So he applied and was approved, and today we’ll outfit him with this beauty.” (A late-model Jeep Grand Cherokee)

Kilgannon welcomed everyone to the ceremony. “Good morning and thanks for coming out. Thank you so much Serra Chevrolet for your extra hospitality. We are so grateful for all you’ve done. We appreciate our partners here at U.S. Bank for yet again giving a life-changing gift to an honored American Veteran.”

U.S. Bank’s Joe Wilson stepped up next, taking a position n front of the white Cherokee. “I am honored to be able to recognize Sgt. John Moore,” Wilson said. “Driven to Serve is a special initiative between us and Freedom Alliance. Service members sign a blank check with their lives. Yesterday we had the humbling honor of supporting two families with loved ones who, sadly, made the ultimate sacrifice. Too often we overlook the fact that even when that check isn’t fully cashed, the cost is still high. Many service members return home with injuries, visible and invisible, that require strength, grit and unwavering support from family friends, and a grateful community.

“Sgt. Moore knows this all too well. The support you receive from your loved ones speaks volumes. We’re proud to be part of your extended support family. That community of support also includes Serra Chevrolet, a Veteran-owned company led by Mr. Barry Carver. I couldn’t be happier or prouder to partner with such a fantastic organization. They’ve provided the perfect vehicle and have been incredible to work with throughout this process.”

Carver spoke briefly, saying, “Here’s the good news, my dad’s a Baptist minister, and even better news I’ll keep this really short. First of all, I appreciate you Sgt. Moore. It’s patriots like you that allow us to gather like this. I know the sacrifice that you and your family have made. Thanks to folks like you, we’re one of the greatest countries on the planet. Kudos to you.”

Kilgannon then introduced Sgt. Moore. He introduced his family, and talked about his service history. “As his unit was driving, an IED exploded into the bottom of the vehicle. His life was changed. It was an enormous blast, the vehicle collapsed all around him. It caused almost all the bones in his legs to be broken, and all other six service members in the vehicle were injured as well. But, the silver lining, they all survived. The reason they survived is John had taken it upon himself to find Kevlar blankets before the trip. They absorbed much of the blast, and most of the shrapnel, which might have taken lives. John’s actions saved lives. He spent two years at Walter Reed Army Medical Center. John Moore is an American hero.”

John and his family were then presented with their new vehicle, and John made a brief statement. “To those of you who don’t know me, I’m a man of few words,” at which time the people who knew him started laughing.“We’re grateful God has blessed us and has used y’all to do it. I’ve known Tom forever, and he has known me, going way back to my heathen days. We are so grateful. The words are difficult – you’ve said some wonderful things about me, but I feel like I was just doing my job.“Freedom Alliance has been with me through so much. In the beginning, I tried to cover everything up with booze, but nine years ago, I got sober. Y’all are great, and I am so appreciative of everything you do for all the Veterans. I love y’all, and I really am at a loss for words, so thanks. Before you all leave, do you mind if we all pray. After a moment of silence, he began his prayer – Father, thank you so much for this opportunity. Thank you for your love and all that you do for our family. Thank you for this extended family we have here today. God I ask you just to lay your hand on them and their families as they go on about everything that they do…”