Clarksville Police K9 Riggs Retires After Distinguished Service, Adopted by Handler

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) would like to recognize the retirement of K9 Police Dog “Riggs.” Riggs’s last official day of duty was December 15th, 2025, and he is now 10-7 from service, enjoying a well-earned retirement.

Due to medical concerns, it was determined that retirement was in Riggs’s best interest. Officer Lyssed Pacheco expressed her desire to adopt Riggs and continue providing him with the care, comfort, and stability he deserves. On April 2nd, 2026, the Clarksville City Council unanimously approved K9 Riggs’s retirement and his adoption by Officer Pacheco.

K9 Riggs began his service with the Special Operations K9 Services Unit in October 2019 as a patrol service dog assigned to Officer Tyler Weaver. The pair completed a rigorous six-week patrol and detection training course and faithfully served the Clarksville community until March 2023, when Officer Weaver was promoted to Sergeant.

Officer Pacheco joined the Special Operations K9 Services Unit and became Riggs’s handler after the two completed the same six-week certification course together. Over the past two and a half years, Officer Pacheco and Riggs have worked side by side, serving the community as a dedicated team.

The bond between a K9 and their handler goes far beyond the job. It’s built on trust, loyalty, and an understanding that develops over countless hours together. Throughout his career, K9 Riggs completed hundreds of hours of training and patrol work, meeting demanding physical challenges with determination and consistency. He served with integrity and represented the Clarksville Police Department with pride.

Clarksville Police Chief Ty Burdine shared, “The connection between a K9 and their handler is something truly special. Built through long hours, shared challenges, and complete trust in one another. Officer Pacheco and Riggs have been through a lot together, and it meant a great deal to us that he could stay with her in retirement. She knows him best and will make sure he’s cared for and comfortable in this next chapter. We appreciate Mayor Joe Pitts and the City Council for supporting this decision and helping give Riggs the retirement he’s earned.”