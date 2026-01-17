Clarksville Obituary: Shaun Michael Fraizer

Clarksville, TN – Shaun Michael Fraizer was born February 6th, 1991 in Clarksville, Tennessee to parents, Michael Fraizer Sr. and Cynthia Baynham. On January 9th, 2026, Shaun departed this earthly life and entered eternal rest.

Shaun attended Clarksville Montgomery County Public Schools (CMCSS) and was a 2009 graduate of Clarksville High School.

He met the love of his life; Keosha and they married 2020.

Shaun worked for Wal-Mart from 2011 – 2024 and then at Sprouts Farmers Market from 2025 until his passing.

Shaun loved to travel, engage on social media especially Snapchat. He was an avid Tennessee Titan fan whether they won or loss games, he stayed “TRUE BLUE”. He also loved going to the casino every once in a while.

Shaun was preceded in death by his father, Michael Fraizer Sr., grandparents, John and Bernice Fraizer, and L. M. and Annie Baynham.

Shaun leaves a loving family to cherish his memory; Wife- Keosha Fraizer. Mother- Cynthia Baynham. Siblings- Crystal (Anthony) Johnson, Therase Bronaugh, Michael Fraizer Jr., Michael (Yushunda) Street, Wykeem (Leann) Talib, LaCresha (Jean Paul) Adjodi, Darius Lowe, Journey Smith, Summer Smith, Jaden Smith, Nehemiah Smith. Mother-n-law- Sherbert Smith. 28 nieces and nephews. Loving Aunts and Uncles and a host of other family and friends.