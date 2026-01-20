Clarksville Obituary: Timothy Kirk Ludwig

Clarksville, TN – Timothy Kirk Ludwig, age 75, of Hearthstone Place in Elkton, KY, formerly of Sikeston, MO, passed away peacefully Thursday, January 15th, 2026 at Tennova Healthcare with his daughters by his side.

Tim was born January 30th, 1950, in Cape Girardeau, MO, to the late Arthur Roy Ludwig and Mary Jo Pratt (Moxey). He is survived by two daughters, Jennifer Shemwell (Andy) of Clarksville and Heather Ludwig (Daniel Kohl) of Los Angeles, CA. He is also survived by his ex-wife and friend, Teresa Gemeinhardt of Clarksville.

Tim graduated with a Bachelor of Arts from Southeast Missouri State University. He was a professional portrait and nature photographer, owning the Ludwig Studio in Sikeston, MO then moving to Springfield, MO to continue working in architectural photography for multiple real estate companies and catalog photography for Silver Dollar City and Bass Pro.

He was an avid outdoorsman and fisherman, happily spending family vacations appreciating our nation’s national parks and any trout stream he came across during his travels. Tim was a member of multiple state and national photography associations, producing award winning portrait, culinary and landscape photography.

In 1982, he was awarded Photographer of the Year by the PPA of Missouri. He also served on the committee of the Sikeston Arts and Education Council in 1988 to bring the traveling exhibition of his idol, Ansel Adams’ “Images of America 1927-1960” to display for the public.

Tim loved his family, friends and the arts deeply and took great pride in capturing the beauty he saw in other humans, nature and everyday scenery. He was an avid cinema lover, accomplished home chef and a friend to any dog he ever met, marveling at their nature of unconditional love.

The family has chosen a private cremation service. Neal Tarpley Parchman Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements and a private family memorial will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, Tim and his family would most appreciate donations to the National Park Foundation (https://give.nationalparks.org) or your local humane society or animal shelter.