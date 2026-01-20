APSU’s Dr. Stephen Kershner Earns National Honor for Classics Education

Clarksville, TN –

Kershner was one of three educators nationwide to receive the award during the 2026 Archaeological Institute of America (AIA) and SCS Annual Meeting, hosted January 7th-10th. He was recognized for his innovative teaching methods, supportive classroom environment, and dedication to mentoring students.

Kershner’s teaching centers on practical application, with students building critical thinking and problem-solving skills across disciplines. He also encourages “getting our wrong in every single day” to show how taking risks in class discussion promotes growth.

“Austin Peay State University is a regional institution, and our goal is to develop workforces and uplift the community,” Kershner said. “The Romans, Greeks, and all of the accoutrements that go with them are like a data set. They can teach us a lot about the world, politics, science, and art, and I’m focusing on using this material to make my students even more capable than they already are.”

Kershner provided essential guidance when he was unsure about his path forward. After graduation, he plans to pursue a master’s degree in library and information science and become a librarian.

“It’s hard to put into words just how much Dr. Kershner has helped me throughout my academic career,” Carney said. “As a professor, he has always been kind and caring, and also extremely willing to help … he’s been an incredible inspiration in my journey, and I am so grateful that I was able to study under him.”

Kershner’s impact extends beyond the classroom. He frequently mentors students conference presentations, serves as an editor for Philomathes: A Journal of Undergraduate Research in Classics, taught for five years through the APSU Prison Education Project, and organizes that brings 150-200 local high school students to campus to learn about ancient civilizations.

“Some of these kids have never been told they belong in college, or have never thought they belong in college for one reason or another,” Kershner said. “Classics Day shows young people the possibilities and what can happen for them if they want it. It also lets APSU students plan the activities so they can learn how to run large-scale meetings.”

Outside campus, Kershner helped launch APSU’s Prison Education Project with Dr. Wes Atkinson and Dr. Dwonna Goldstone (now a professor at Texas State University). He currently serves on the university’s Prison Education Steering Committee as an advocate for incarcerated learners.

“It’s a stark world behind the walls, and this brings the humanities to them,” Kershner said. “Going in there and reading works like the Odyssey that I’ve taught in the classroom changes lives. I’ve seen men with seventh-grade educations discuss difficult concepts as well as anybody you’d find at a college.”

Kershner’s teaching has also inspired non-degree-seeking students like Dr. Nell Rayburn, a professor emeritus of mathematics who began enrolling in classics courses out of an interest in ancient languages.

“Reading epic and lyric poetry, history, rhetoric, and drama with Dr. Kershner and my classmates has opened for me a whole world of life viewed through a different cultural lens,” Rayburn said. “Always thought-provoking, always challenging, often joyful, sometimes infuriating, the Greeks of antiquity reach out to us across the millennia and call to us to think deeply about our own ingrained ways of viewing the world. They live again, in Dr. Kershner’s classroom.”

“One aspect that really helped me stay on track with my education is definitely how dedicated Dr. Kershner was [in] getting my transfer credits to count, which allowed me to graduate on time and have more space to take some really interesting Ancient Mediterranean courses,” said Annalycia Padilla Ruby, a graduate English major with a bachelor’s degree in classics. “He is dedicated to making sure his students not only meet their individual goals, but exceed them by preparing us with [our] class workload, individual meetings, and professional development.”

To provide individualized attention, Kershner has adapted the tutorial system developed at Oxford and Cambridge in the 1800s. This brings students together in small groups to share essays, critique each other's work, and build confidence through discussion.

"We as humans want our world to be a better place, and people think 'I've got to hit a home run doing this,'" Kershner said. "I decided for myself that I was going to hit singles … reaching out to one person and life or day is moving in the right direction, and I hope everyone learns to hit their singles to put some love and hope into the world."