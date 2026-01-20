Clarksville Obituary: Joe Moore

Clarksville, TN – Joe Moore, a beloved family man, faithful church member, and respected member of his community, passed away peacefully on January 17th, 2026, at the age of 100. Born on December 29th, 1925, Joe lived a century-long life marked by perseverance, humility, and unwavering faith.

Throughout his life, Joe was known for his steady presence, quiet wisdom, and deep commitment to those around him. He carried himself with dignity and grace, offering guidance through example rather than words. His faith played a central role in his life, and he remained devoted to his church and community, where he was admired for his kindness and dependability.

Joe’s long life reflected a remarkable journey through generations of change, yet he remained grounded in values that never wavered—hard work, respect, and compassion for others. Those who knew him will remember his warm spirit, thoughtful counsel, and the sense of peace he brought into every room.

Viewing will be held Monday, January 26th, 2026, from 11:00am to 12:00pm at Guildfield Missionary Baptist Church. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 12:00pm at the church. Interment will take place at Restlawn Cemetery.

Joe Moore leaves behind a legacy of faith, love, and steadfast character. His memory will continue to live on in the hearts of all who were blessed to know him.

