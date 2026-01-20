Clarksville Warming Shelters Prepare for Cold Weekend, Volunteers Needed

Clarksville, TN – With below-freezing temperatures and possible winter weather conditions predicted beginning the night of Thursday, January 22nd, 2026, warming shelters are preparing to continue their ongoing service to those in need of refuge.

Local nonprofit organizations, including Urban Ministries, the Salvation Army, Community Action Agency, and Irene Center for Hope, will be supporting residents with housing as temperatures begin to drop.

To learn more, individuals in need of assistance can call 931.472.3355. An auto attendant will help guide callers to the resources they need.

Volunteers Needed

The forecast, as of Tuesday afternoon, includes below-freezing temperatures and multiple inches of snow beginning Thursday night. These conditions are expected to increase the need for volunteers at warming shelters.

“This has been a long stretch, and it may be even harder to cover some of those shifts with the snow coming in,” said Michelle Austin, Director of Clarksville Neighborhood and Community Services.

Volunteer links can be found on our page www.clarksvilletn.gov/1410/Homeless-Services-The-Canopy-Initiative

If a business or individual is interested in hosting a meal, they can contact Clarksville Area Urban Ministries directly at 931-648-9090.