Clarksville Obituary: William “Bill” Elbert Covey

Clarksville, TN – William “Bill” Elbert Covey, age 77, of Clarksville, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 18th, 2026, at Alive Hospice in Nashville, Tennessee.

Bill was born on December 18th, 1948, in Heth, Arkansas, to the late Elbert Covey and Margaret Mains Covey. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Wendy Covey, and his brother, Sam Covey.

Bill was a devoted husband to his wife, Sandy Vaughn Covey, with whom he shared 58 years of marriage. Their life together was built on love, hard work, and unwavering commitment to family. He was a loving father to his three daughters and took great pride in being there for them in every way he knew how and he especially loved the days they asked to tag along to work by his side.

A journeyman lineman for over 40 years, Bill dedicated his life to his trade. He was a proud member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) for many years and was known for his strong work ethic, reliability, and skill. He spent 26 years installing power lines and underground electrical systems at Fort Campbell Kentucky. Bill was also self-employed, serving as a part owner of B&R Electric for 26 years before starting his own business, Covey Electric, where he continued doing the work he loved.

Outside of work, Bill had a deep passion for music and was a talented drummer who loved playing whenever he could. One of his greatest joys was his 1969 Z28 Camaro, which he proudly bought brand new off the showroom floor in 1969—a car that still remains a cherished hobby and symbol of his lifelong love for craftsmanship and detail.

Bill is survived by his loving wife, Sandy; daughters, Kim (David) Payne and Cassie Covey; brother, Pete Covey; and sisters, Christine Covey and Carolyn Covey Hudgins. He will be remembered as a hardworking provider, a devoted family man, and someone who never hesitated to put others before himself.

A celebration of life will be held on Friday, January 23rd, 2026 at 1:00pmin the Chapel of Neal Tarpley Parchman Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Thursday, January 22nd, 2026 from 4:00pm-6:00pm at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be Jim Bowers, David Payne, Mark Miller, Byron Dunbar, Danny Moon, and Ron Cooper.

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal Tarpley Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040.