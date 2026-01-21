Austin Peay State University Men’s Basketball Hosts Florida Gulf Coast, Stetson in Back-to-Back Games at F&M Bank Arena

Austin Peay (11-6 | 5-1 ASUN) vs. Florida Gulf Coast (8-11 | 2-4 ASUN)

Thursday, January 22nd, 2026 | 12:00pm

Clarksville, TN | F&M Bank Arena

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball team begins the fourth week of Atlantic Sun Conference play with a Thursday 12:00pm contest against Florida Gulf Coast on Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena.

The Governors then will turn around and host Stetson in a Friday 12:00pm game. Both contests were changed due to the anticipation of an expected snow and ice storm in Clarksville Friday night and over the weekend.

Last time out, Austin Peay (11-6, 5-1 ASUN) suffered its first loss of the ASUN season in an 82-78 defeat to Lipscomb, Saturday. Rashaud Marshall paced the Govs with the second-highest scoring game of his career with 23 points in the effort. Over his last seven games, Marshall is averaging 14.3 points per game, while also shooting 73.1% from the field (38-52), including a 79.9% (15-19) mark across a pair of games last week.

Collin Parker leads the Govs with 15.4 points per game which ranks seventh in the ASUN, and has scored in double figures across six of APSU’s last seven games.

The top freshman scorer in the ASUN, Zyree Collins is second on APSU and 10th in the league with 14.4 points per game. A St. Louis, Missouri native, Collins also leads the ASUN, ranks 15th nationally, and paces all NCAA freshmen with 2.47 steals per game, while his 3.8 assists per game rank sixth in the conference.

APSU’s meetings against Florida Gulf Coast (8-11, 2-4 ASUN) and Stetson (7-12, 3-3 ASUN) both are the second meeting, with the Govs sweeping its Sunshine State stay during the second week of league action.

In its last meeting against the Eagles, the Govs held FGCU to just one field goal in the final 10 minutes, earning its first-ever win at Alico Arena, 82-71. Collins paced the Govs with 25 points, six rebounds, and a trio of three-pointers in the win.

In its January 10th meeting against Stetson, APSU had a double-digit lead trimmed to just one with 3:33 to play, but scored the final 11 points to leave DeLand with an 81-69 win.

From The Jump

Austin Peay State University faces Florida Gulf Coast and Stetson, Thursday-Friday, for its 18th and 19th games of the season.

APSU is 4-2 all-time against FGCU, including 2-0 against the Eagles in Clarksville.

The Governors are 3-3 all-time against Stetson, including 1-0 in Clarksville.

APSU defeated both FGCU and Stetson earlier this season, with both games coming in Florida.

Austin Peay State University leads the ASUN in scoring defense (70.4), scoring margin (9.7), steals per game (11.2), three-point percentage defense (31.9), turnover margin (5.5), and turnovers forced per game (16.47).

Collin Parker leads APSU and ranks seventh in the ASUN with 15.4 points per game. He has led the Govs in scoring seven times this season.

The lineup of Zyree Collins, Matt Enright, Tate McCubbin, Collin Parker, and Rashaud Marshall have started each of the last six games and seven times overall this season. They are 6-1.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Basketball

After its home games this week, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball team hits the road for a pair of games next week, beginning with a January 28th 6:00pm CT game against Eastern Kentucky at Baptist Health Arena in Richmond, Kentucky. The APSU Govs then head to the Peach State for a January 31st 3:30pm game against West Georgia in Carrollton, Georgia.