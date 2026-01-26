CMCSS Schools and Offices Closed Through January 28th Due to Ice and Extreme Cold

Montgomery County, TN – All Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) schools and District offices will remain closed through Wednesday, January 28. All after-school activities, athletics, and practices are canceled through Wednesday. If mission-essential employees need to report to work, their supervisors will contact them.

The heavy winter precipitation that fell over the weekend, combined with the extreme cold this week, is creating a challenging situation for road and facilities crews. While the sun can help with melting, the frigid temperatures from the Arctic front are creating thick, solid layers of ice. The Operations Department and CMCSS leadership will continue to monitor the road and campus conditions. We will notify families ASAP about the status of school for the remainder of the week. Please have plans in place in case there is an extended closure.

As a reminder, Governor Lee has declared a State of Emergency, and authorities are encouraging everyone to exercise extreme caution and avoid nonessential travel. CMCSS leadership will request a waiver from the Commissioner of Education if the district exhausts its five inclement-weather stockpile days this week.

Continued appreciation for our Operations Department, first responders, utilities and road crews, and all mission-essential personnel in the community who are working to keep our community running and safe!

Stay tuned to local news and guidance from local agencies. Please stay safe and warm!